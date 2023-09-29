(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of earnings by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Ceiba Investments Ltd - Investment firm dedicated to investing in Cuba, with interests in the commercial and tourism real estate sectors - Reports net asset value per share at June 30 of USD1.09, up 5.9% from USD1.03 on December 31. For the six months to June 30, reports NAV total return of 5.9%, against negative 3.5% year-on-year. Net profit for the period was USD7.3 million, swung from a loss of USD400,000 a year prior. Basic and diluted earnings per share were USD0.05, swung from a loss of USD0.003. Chair John Herring reflects that while the Covid-19 pandemic is over, "unfortunately its impact continues to be felt", particularly in the tourism sector, which is one of Cuba's main sources of foreign currency and which has taken longer to recover than would be hoped for. Adds that while the uncertain outlook "continues to have a negative impact on the values of the assets of the company", the board is pleased to see a return to profit.

Livermore Investments Group Ltd - Investment company focused on fixed income instruments - As at June 30, reports net asset value per share of USD0.80, up from USD0.77 on December 31, and from USD0.79 a year prior. For the six months to June 30, posts pretax profit of USD4.0 million from a loss of USD21.7 million the previous year. Investment loss narrows to USD5.8 million from USD33.7 million, while interest and distribution income slips to USD11.5 million from USD13.7 million. Looking ahead, says the global outlook remains cautious "due to lingering inflation and tighter policies".

Golden Rock Global PLC - Special purpose acquisition company - For the six months to June 30, reports pretax loss of GBP73,821, widened from GBP62,347 a year prior. Operating loss was GBP67,660, compared to a loss of GBP62,179. Loss per share was GBP0.39, increased from GBP0.33 the previous year. Administrative expenses grew to GBP94,663 from GBP72,179 year-on-year. Chair Ross Andrew says that the company has sufficient cash for its immediate requirements but will need to seek further funds or facilities if the acquisition of 2Mee Ltd has not concluded in early 2024.

Vox Valor Capital Ltd - London-based technology investment company - For the six months ended June 30, reports a pretax loss of USD124,817 from USD1.9 million a year prior. Revenue is USD1.8 million from USD3.4 million the previous year, while operating expenses fall to USD1.2 million from USD3.4 million year-on-year. Looking ahead, says that rising interest rates and inflation rates tend to have "an adverse impact" on the price of services provided. Says the board remains cautiously optimistic and continues to evaluate opportunities for generating value for shareholders.

Catenae Innovation PLC - London-based digital media and technology provider using blockchain technology to support clients with operations and staff management - For the six months to June 30, reports revenue of GBP22,173, up from GBP17,500 for the six months to March 31, but down from GBP152,437 in the year ended December 31. Posts pretax loss of GBP185,267, narrowed from GBP287,168 in the six months to March 31, and from GBP527,165 in the year ended December 31.

