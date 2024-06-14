Cel AI PLC - London-based provider of beauty advice and product recommendations using artificial intelligence - Announces that Timothy Le Druillenec has been appointed as executive director with immediate effect. He is currently a Director of Phoenix Digital Assets PLC as well as some private companies.
Current stock price: 0.14 pence
12-month change: down 83%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
