CEL AI PLC, formerly Cellular Goods PLC, is a United Kingdom-based wellness company that provides premium products based on lab-made cannabinoids. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing premium skincare and wellness products that help people look, feel and function better. The Companyâs primary focus is on three product verticals: Feel Better, Look Better and Function Better. These three verticals encompass Cellular Goods' premium cannabigerol (CBG) skincare and CBD wellness. The Company's products include rejuvenating cannabinoid face serum, SPF 25 rejuvenating day cream, rejuvenating night cream, rejuvenating day mousse, nourishing face oil travel size and various others. The Companyâs products are available direct to the consumer through its Website, e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and through physical retail partnerships.

Sector Personal Products