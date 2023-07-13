CEL Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the rental housing business, which provides consulting and solutions for apartment management; the rental development business, which develops and sells real estate; and the rental management business, which provides property management services. The Company operates business through three segments. The Apartment Construction Subcontracting segment is engaged in the plan, design, construction, and contracting of apartments for single persons, specializing in the Tokyo area. The Stock segment is mainly engaged in the leasing and management of apartment buildings on a lump-sum lease basis, apartment management services such as rent collection, and repair work. The China Leasing segment operates a serviced factory business in Ningbo City, which takes advantage of the advantages of large factory buildings to provide size categories and functions that meet the needs of clients, and a serviced office business in three locations in Shanghai.