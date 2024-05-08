Critical milestone achieved—the FDA accepted CEL-SCI’s selection criteria defining the Multikine target population before surgery Selected patient population had 73% survival with Multikine vs. 45% without Multikine based on analysis of completed 928-patient Phase 3 randomized controlled trial 212-patient confirmatory study is de-risked, backed by robust efficacy and safety data from completed Phase 3 trial, the largest in advanced primary head and neck cancer View CEL-SCI’s comprehensive report regarding the FDA’s go-ahead and the Company’s value proposition for investors here: https://cel-sci.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CEL_SCI-Report-on-FDA-Path-Forward-May-2024-FINAL.pdf

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced a significantly positive outcome from its recent meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the path to approval for its first-line investigational cancer immunotherapy Multikine* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection). Based on strong safety and efficacy data from CEL-SCI’s completed Phase 3 head and neck cancer study, the FDA indicated CEL-SCI may move forward with a confirmatory Registration Study of Multikine in newly diagnosed advanced primary head and neck cancer patients with no lymph node involvement (determined via PET scan) and with low PD-L1 tumor expression (determined via biopsy).

“Through this discussion and agreement with the FDA, we have achieved a tremendous milestone for people who are newly diagnosed with head and neck cancer. The survival benefit was so strong and clear in the target patient population that our confirmatory study needs to enroll only 212 people to confirm what was already achieved in the Phase 3 study. This gives us a clear path forward,” stated CEL-SCI CEO, Geert Kersten. “We are eager to begin the study as soon as possible.”

CEL-SCI published a report on the FDA’s agreement and Multikine’s path forward. Please click on this link https://cel-sci.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/CEL_SCI-Report-on-FDA-Path-Forward-May-2024-FINAL.pdf to read the full report. Highlights include:

The FDA agreed to a 212-person confirmatory Registration Study based on the strength of the safety and survival benefit data in the selected target population from the prior 928-person Phase 3 study. The confirmatory study will be a randomized controlled trial with two arms: Multikine treatment plus standard of care versus standard of care alone. As presented at the ESMO cancer conference in October 2023, Multikine-treated patients in the selected group had a 73% 5-year survival vs a 45% 5-year survival in the control group who did not receive Multikine.

Generally, patient selection for different treatments in newly diagnosed head and neck cancer is done only after surgery. That presented CEL-SCI with a challenge, because Multikine has to be given before surgery. By analyzing Multikine's biological mechanism of action, as supported by the completed Phase 3 study, CEL-SCI developed criteria for selecting, before surgery, those patients who would have the best survival from Multikine. The FDA accepted the selection criteria and the proposed study design, which now permits CEL-SCI to enroll patients in the confirmatory study.

CEL-SCI met a very high bar set by the FDA, which requires more stringent analysis for newly-diagnosed patients than for terminal cancer patients. One regulator called these newly-diagnosed cancer patients “much more delicate” and explained that the standard for permitting a new study with these patients has to be more stringent, since they are not all expected to die.

CEL-SCI has been advised by statisticians and physicians that the confirmatory study has a high likelihood of success because a large survival benefit has already been demonstrated in the target population in the completed Phase 3 study. The much smaller confirmatory study—less than a quarter the size of the prior study—will focus on the patients who saw the greatest survival benefit when treated with Multikine.

If approved as a pre-surgical treatment, Multikine should be added to the standard of care for the target population.

The FDA also acknowledged in the meeting that there is a great unmet need in the target population for improved therapies. This is an important factor that weighs in favor of approval for Multikine.

CEL-SCI believes that its de-risked value proposition for investors presents a unique opportunity to invest in a Phase 3 oncology company with a large body of data demonstrating not only tumor responses, but also long-term survival, in the target patient population. The goal of our smaller confirmatory study is to confirm these positive results in a prospectively defined target population.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor. In the completed Phase 3 study, CEL-SCI studied patients who were newly diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck with the investigational product Multikine administered first, before they received the standard of care, which involved surgery followed by either radiation or chemoradiation. The Phase 3 study enrolled 928 patients. Our approach is unique because most other cancer immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried and/or failed.

After analyzing data from the Phase 3 study, we have better defined the target population for Multikine, which is locally advanced primary head and neck cancer patients with no lymph node involvement and with low PD-L1 tumor expression. In the Phase 3 study, we observed statistically significant survival in this target population, showing that Multikine cut the risk of death in half at five years vs control.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the terms, expected proceeds, use of proceeds and closing of the offering. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

