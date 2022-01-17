Celamin : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNL

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Performance Rights issued to Eligible Employees, pursuant to the terms of the Celamin Holdings Limited Employee Incentive Plan (EIP). The Performance Rights vest on satisfaction of performance hurdles, expiring 31 December 2023.
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
3,500,000
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CNL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
224,302,433
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CNLAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
12,000,000
New class - code to be confirmed : Performance Rights
3,500,000
