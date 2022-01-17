Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Celamin Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNL   AU000000CNL9

CELAMIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CNL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/09 08:10:50 pm
0.091 AUD   -1.09%
12:55aCELAMIN : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNL
PU
2021CELAMIN : Application for quotation of securities - CNL
PU
2021Lion Selection Group Limited - Net Tangible Asset Backing
AQ
Celamin : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNL

01/17/2022 | 12:55am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CELAMIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday January 17, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights

3,500,000

17/01/2022

to be confirmed

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

CELAMIN HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

82139255771

1.3

ASX issuer code

CNL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02114007-3A517962?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Performance Rights issued to Eligible Employees, pursuant to the terms of the Celamin Holdings Limited Employee Incentive Plan (EIP). The Performance Rights vest on satisfaction of performance hurdles, expiring 31 December 2023.

Issue details

For

Number of +securities

3,500,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CNL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

224,302,433

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

CNLAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

12,000,000

New class - code to be confirmed : Performance Rights

3,500,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Disclaimer

Celamin Holdings NL published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,13 M -0,82 M -0,82 M
Net cash 2021 0,58 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart CELAMIN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Celamin Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Markwell Chief Executive Officer
Robin Anthony Widdup Chairman
Simon Peter Eley Executive Director & Managing Director
Tarecq Aldaoud Non-Executive Director
Stefan Ross Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELAMIN HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.09%15
BHP GROUP12.48%168 152
RIO TINTO PLC10.22%121 600
GLENCORE PLC7.56%72 188
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.62%55 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.26%35 697