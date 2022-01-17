Celamin : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CNL

ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Performance Rights +Security type ISIN code Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

17/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02114007-3A517962?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Performance Rights issued to Eligible Employees, pursuant to the terms of the Celamin Holdings Limited Employee Incentive Plan (EIP). The Performance Rights vest on satisfaction of performance hurdles, expiring 31 December 2023.