Celanese Announces Grant Award to Develop Long-Acting, Refillable Drug Delivery Solution

Celanese to conduct research, prototype development and characterization of a refillable contraceptive technology with award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced receipt of a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to produce and characterize a working prototype for a refillable contraceptive implant. The research and development will be conducted within the Celanese Pharmaceutical Development and Feasibility Lab and the project is expected to produce a functional prototype that meets all established project parameters within an 18-month timeframe.

The development of a refillable contraceptive implant has the potential to benefit women in low- and middle-income countries who presently either do not have access to modern contraceptive options or could benefit from the flexibility and control of the contraception this product design affords. Through this grant, Celanese will be providing critical research and development activities intended to facilitate and accelerate access to long-acting contraceptive options.

“We have a long history working in the area of women’s health and are honored by the trust placed in our team through this grant from the Gates Foundation,” said Laura Brand, vice president of the Celanese medical and pharmaceutical business. “The project concept is based on our VitalDose® drug delivery platform, a controlled release technology with decades of commercial use in the US and Europe. We are proud to be part of this opportunity to expand access to solutions for women’s health to many more women globally.”

Celanese offers cutting-edge medical and pharmaceutical material solutions and expert development support to pharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. With more than 40 years of experience supporting key applications and the demanding requirements of healthcare, Celanese continues to invest in this area, including by finding new ways to deliver a sustained dose of medication over time. The company’s expanding portfolio includes solutions and technologies for applications across drug delivery, medical devices, orthopedics, advanced surgical instruments and connected devices.

