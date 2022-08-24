Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Celanese Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   US1508701034

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28 2022-08-24 am EDT
116.29 USD   +0.25%
09:10aCelanese Announces Grant Award to Develop Long-Acting, Refillable Drug Delivery Solution
BU
08/23Evercore ISI Adjusts Celanese Price Target to $150 From $170, Maintains In Line Rating
MT
08/17BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Let's get into Warren Buffett's portfolio
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celanese Announces Grant Award to Develop Long-Acting, Refillable Drug Delivery Solution

08/24/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celanese to conduct research, prototype development and characterization of a refillable contraceptive technology with award from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced receipt of a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to produce and characterize a working prototype for a refillable contraceptive implant. The research and development will be conducted within the Celanese Pharmaceutical Development and Feasibility Lab and the project is expected to produce a functional prototype that meets all established project parameters within an 18-month timeframe.

The development of a refillable contraceptive implant has the potential to benefit women in low- and middle-income countries who presently either do not have access to modern contraceptive options or could benefit from the flexibility and control of the contraception this product design affords. Through this grant, Celanese will be providing critical research and development activities intended to facilitate and accelerate access to long-acting contraceptive options.

“We have a long history working in the area of women’s health and are honored by the trust placed in our team through this grant from the Gates Foundation,” said Laura Brand, vice president of the Celanese medical and pharmaceutical business. “The project concept is based on our VitalDose® drug delivery platform, a controlled release technology with decades of commercial use in the US and Europe. We are proud to be part of this opportunity to expand access to solutions for women’s health to many more women globally.”

Celanese offers cutting-edge medical and pharmaceutical material solutions and expert development support to pharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. With more than 40 years of experience supporting key applications and the demanding requirements of healthcare, Celanese continues to invest in this area, including by finding new ways to deliver a sustained dose of medication over time. The company’s expanding portfolio includes solutions and technologies for applications across drug delivery, medical devices, orthopedics, advanced surgical instruments and connected devices.

For more information on Celanese VitalDose technology, visit www.vitaldose.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CELANESE CORPORATION
09:10aCelanese Announces Grant Award to Develop Long-Acting, Refillable Drug Delivery Solutio..
BU
08/23Evercore ISI Adjusts Celanese Price Target to $150 From $170, Maintains In Line Rating
MT
08/17BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Let's get into Warren Buffett's portfolio
MS
08/15Buffett's Berkshire boosts Ally, Activision holdings; sheds Verizon
RE
08/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Another case of good news is bad news
MS
08/05ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Eli Lilly, KLA, Kellogg, Epam Systems, BeiGene...
MS
08/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A couple of hopes dashed
MS
08/03ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Advanced Micro Devices, Uber, SBA Communications, Global Payment..
MS
08/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Celanese to $140 From $175, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/02Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Celanese to $165 From $190, Reiterates Overweight Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELANESE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 629 M - -
Net income 2022 1 802 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 12 568 M 12 568 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 8 529
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 116,00 $
Average target price 146,90 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Edward G. Galante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION-30.98%12 568
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.93%80 671
AIR LIQUIDE-5.77%68 332
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.02%41 751
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION20.22%32 917
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.15.56%30 964