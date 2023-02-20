Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Celanese Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   US1508701034

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:49 2023-02-17 pm EST
118.90 USD   -1.92%
04:31pCelanese Completes EVA Capacity Expansion at Acetyl Chain Facility in Edmonton
BU
02/17CELANESE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/15Celanese, Johns Hopkins Ophthalmology to Collaborate in Sustained Eye Drug Delivery Research
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celanese Completes EVA Capacity Expansion at Acetyl Chain Facility in Edmonton

02/20/2023 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, announced today the completion of an ultra-low capital project to repurpose existing manufacturing and infrastructure assets to unlock additional ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) capacity at its Edmonton, Alberta facility. The expansion supports significant growth in the Acetyl Chain’s downstream vinyls portfolio.

“The rapidly increasing demand for sustainable energy sources throughout the world, such as solar and wind power, continues to play an important role in global demand growth for EVA,” said Richard Jacobs, senior director, EVA polymers. “Demand for EVA in solar applications is anticipated to grow at a double-digit compounded annual rate through 2028, making the EVA industry one of the fastest growing products in our Acetyl Chain portfolio.”

The expansion provides approximately 35 percent incremental EVA capacity starting in the first quarter of 2023. The project is expected to deliver approximately $10 million per year in additional operating EBITDA across the integrated acetyl value chain with the earnings contributions ramping across the second quarter.

The Acetyl Chain’s reactor capabilities and unique footprint allow for a more customized approach to product manufacturing with the flexibility to produce a full range of EVA products to serve demand in growing solar applications, wire and cables, food packaging, medical devices and drug delivery solutions. Celanese EVA products are sold under the product names including Ateva® EVA and Ateva G Medical Grade®.

“We continue to strengthen Celanese as an industry leader in the acetyls and derivatives space,” said Mark Murray, senior vice president, Acetyl Chain. “This EVA expansion enhances our downstream optionality to capture growth in high-value applications and to deliver on our commitment to be a preferred partner of our customers.”

About Celanese

Celanese is the preeminent global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. We are committed to sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create for their entire lifecycle. We make a positive impact in our communities through the Celanese Foundation and prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion across our teams. Celanese is a Fortune 500 company that employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide with 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.celanese.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CELANESE CORPORATION
04:31pCelanese Completes EVA Capacity Expansion at Acetyl Chain Facility in Edmonton
BU
02/17CELANESE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/15Celanese, Johns Hopkins Ophthalmology to Collaborate in Sustained Eye Drug Delivery Res..
MT
02/15Celanese Announces a Research Agreement with Johns Hopkins University to Advance Sustai..
BU
02/15Celanese Corporation Announces a Research Agreement with Johns Hopkins University to Ad..
CI
02/14Celanese Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14Celanese Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
02/08Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 Per Share
BU
02/08Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable March 7, 2023
CI
02/08Celanese Expanding Portfolio of Sustainable Products Across Acetyl Chain
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELANESE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 732 M - -
Net income 2022 1 317 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,94x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 12 892 M 12 892 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 529
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 118,90 $
Average target price 125,64 $
Spread / Average Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Edward G. Galante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION16.30%12 892
AIR LIQUIDE12.86%83 209
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.37%76 106
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.12.26%46 455
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.21%31 690
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.5.67%20 606