Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 Per Share

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock, payable on November 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

The board of directors of Celanese has approved a 3 percent increase in the company’s quarterly common stock cash dividend which increases the quarterly dividend from $0.68 to $0.70 per share of common stock.

“We have a decade-long history, which our shareholders value, of annual growth in the dividends paid per share across each year,” said Lori Ryerkerk, chairman and chief executive officer. “On a full year basis, this increase in the quarterly dividend represents an additional cash commitment of less than $10 million on current shares outstanding. This increase in the quarterly dividend is consistent with what was contemplated in the deleveraging plan which we outlined when we announced the acquisition of Mobility & Materials.”

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005789/en/