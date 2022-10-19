Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Celanese Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   US1508701034

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-19 pm EDT
92.59 USD   -2.44%
05:16pCelanese Raises Quarterly Dividend 3% to $0.70 a Share, Payable Nov. 14 to Stockholders as of Oct. 31
MT
05:11pCelanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 Per Share
BU
10/18Wells Fargo Lowers Celanese's Price Target to $115 From $130, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 Per Share

10/19/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on its common stock, payable on November 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

The board of directors of Celanese has approved a 3 percent increase in the company’s quarterly common stock cash dividend which increases the quarterly dividend from $0.68 to $0.70 per share of common stock.

“We have a decade-long history, which our shareholders value, of annual growth in the dividends paid per share across each year,” said Lori Ryerkerk, chairman and chief executive officer. “On a full year basis, this increase in the quarterly dividend represents an additional cash commitment of less than $10 million on current shares outstanding. This increase in the quarterly dividend is consistent with what was contemplated in the deleveraging plan which we outlined when we announced the acquisition of Mobility & Materials.”

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CELANESE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 475 M - -
Net income 2022 1 772 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,83x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 10 283 M 10 283 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 529
Free-Float 63,5%
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 94,91 $
Average target price 128,29 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Edward G. Galante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION-45.28%10 283
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-20.52%73 477
AIR LIQUIDE-13.71%61 488
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.34%39 632
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-13.02%26 168
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION-7.68%21 472