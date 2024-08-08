Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today confirmed that the force majeure declared for acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) sold in the Western Hemisphere has ended and the underlying supply chain conditions behind the declaration have stabilized.

“We were pleased to be able to meet the product needs of virtually all of our contracted customers during this challenging period by relying on our integrated and flexible supply chain model,” said Mark Murray, senior vice president of the Acetyl Chain. “Celanese is committed to continuing to work closely with all of our critical raw material suppliers to mitigate the risk of similar events arising in the future.”

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We are committed to sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create for their entire lifecycle and are growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet increasing customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese is a Fortune 500 company that employs approximately 12,400 employees worldwide with 2023 net sales of $10.9 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this release contains certain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the Company’s plans, objectives, goals, future revenues, financial performance, expected future costs and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Certain of these risk factors are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statement is made.

