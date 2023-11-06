Celanese Corporation reported earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 2,723 million compared to USD 2,301 million a year ago. Net income was USD 951 million compared to USD 191 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 8.74 compared to USD 1.77 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 8.7 compared to USD 1.76 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was USD 8.73 compared to USD 1.76 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was USD 8.69 compared to USD 1.75 a year ago.