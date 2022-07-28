Celanese : Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information - Form 8-K

Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information

July 28, 2022

In this document, the terms the "Company," "we" and "our" refer to Celanese Corporation and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Purpose

The purpose of this document is to provide information of interest to investors, analysts and other parties including supplemental financial information and reconciliations and other information concerning our use of non-US GAAP financial measures. This document is updated quarterly.

Presentation

This document presents the Company's three business segments, Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow and Acetyl Chain.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, management may publicly disclose certain numerical "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of our earnings releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls, investor and analyst meetings and otherwise. For these purposes, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude amounts, included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with US GAAP, and vice versa for measures that include amounts, or are subject to adjustments that effectively include amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable US GAAP measure so calculated and presented. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors, analysts and other parties because the Company believes them to be important supplemental measures for assessing our financial and operating results and as a means to evaluate our financial condition and period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss), operating margin, cash flow from operating activities (together with cash flow from investing and financing activities), earnings per share or any other US GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered within the context of our complete audited and unaudited financial results for the given period, which are available on the Financial Information/Financial Document Library page of our website, investors.celanese.com. The definition and method of calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may be different from other companies' methods for calculating measures with the same or similar titles. Investors, analysts and other parties should understand how another company calculates such non-GAAP financial measures before comparing the other company's non-GAAP financial measures to any of our own. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive or projections of future results.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also present in this document, in the presentation itself or on a Form 8-K in connection with the presentation on the Financial Information/Financial Document Library page of our website, investors.celanese.com, to the extent practicable, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

This document includes definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used from time to time by the Company.

Specific Measures Used

This document provides information about the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted earnings per share, net debt, free cash flow and return on invested capital (adjusted). The most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with US GAAP in our consolidated financial statements for adjusted EBIT and operating EBITDA is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation; for adjusted EBIT margin and operating EBITDA margin is operating margin; for operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation is operating profit (loss); for adjusted earnings per share is earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation per common share-diluted; for net debt

is total debt; for free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operations; and for return on invested capital (adjusted) is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation divided by the sum of the average of beginning and end of the year short- and long-term debt and Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity.

Definitions

•Adjusted EBIT is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense and taxes, and further adjusted for Certain Items (refer to Table 8 ). We believe that adjusted EBIT provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating and assessing our primary operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of unusual, non-operational or restructuring-related activities that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that adjusted EBIT has inherent limitations because of the excluded items. Adjusted EBIT is one of the measures management uses for planning and budgeting, monitoring and evaluating financial and operating results and as a performance metric in the Company's incentive compensation plan. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted EBIT on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Adjusted EBIT margin is defined by the Company as adjusted EBIT divided by net sales. Adjusted EBIT margin has the same uses and limitations as Adjusted EBIT.

•Operating EBITDA is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense, taxes and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for Certain Items, which Certain Items include accelerated depreciation and amortization expense. Operating EBITDA is equal to adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization. We believe that Operating EBITDA provides transparent and useful information to investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating our operating performance relative to our peer companies. Operating EBITDA margin is defined by the Company as Operating EBITDA divided by net sales. Operating EBITDA margin has the same uses and limitations as Operating EBITDA.

•Operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation is defined by the Company as operating profit (loss), less earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI"). We believe that operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating our core operational performance. Operating margin attributable to Celanese Corporation is defined by the Company as operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation divided by net sales. Operating margin attributable to Celanese Corporation has the same uses and limitations as Operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation.

•Adjusted earnings per share is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted for income tax (provision) benefit, Certain Items, and refinancing and related expenses, divided by the number of basic common shares and dilutive restricted stock units and stock options calculated using the treasury method. We believe that adjusted earnings per share provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating and assessing our primary operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of the above stated items that affect comparability and as a performance metric in the Company's incentive compensation plan. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Note: The income tax expense (benefit) on Certain Items ("Non-GAAP adjustments") is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the Non-GAAP adjustments occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit). The income tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share approximates the midpoint in a range of forecasted tax rates for the year. This range may include certain partial or full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs, where applicable, and specifically excludes changes in uncertain tax positions, discrete recognition of GAAP items on a quarterly basis, other pre-tax items adjusted out of our GAAP earnings for adjusted earnings per share purposes and changes in management's assessments regarding the ability to realize deferred tax assets for GAAP. In determining the adjusted earnings per share tax rate, we reflect the impact of foreign tax credits when utilized, or expected to be utilized, absent discrete events impacting the timing of foreign tax credit utilization. We analyze this rate quarterly and adjust it if there is a material change in the range of forecasted tax rates; an updated forecast would not necessarily result in a change to our tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share. The adjusted tax rate is an estimate and may differ from the actual tax rate used for GAAP reporting in any given reporting period. Table 3a summarizes the reconciliation of our estimated GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate. The estimated GAAP rate excludes discrete recognition of GAAP items due to our inability to forecast such items. As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate for actual results.

•Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operations, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for capital contributions from or distributions to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") related to our methanol joint venture, Fairway Methanol LLC ("Fairway"). We believe that free cash flow provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating the Company's liquidity and credit quality assessment because it provides an indication of the long-term cash generating ability of our business. Although we use free cash flow as a measure to assess the liquidity generated by our business, the use of free cash flow has important limitations, including that free cash flow does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service our indebtedness, lease obligations, unconditional purchase obligations or pension and postretirement funding obligations. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain debt service and finance lease payments that are not deducted from that measure.

•Net debt is defined by the Company as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We believe that net debt provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating changes to the Company's capital structure and credit quality assessment.

•Return on invested capital (adjusted) is defined by the Company as adjusted EBIT, tax effected using the adjusted tax rate, divided by the sum of the average of beginning and end of the year short- and long-term debt and Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity. We believe that return on invested capital (adjusted) provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in order to assess our income generation from the point of view of our stockholders and creditors who provide us with capital in the form of equity and debt and whether capital invested in the Company yields competitive returns.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Information we believe to be of interest to investors, analysts and other parties includes the following:

•Net sales for each of our business segments and the percentage increase or decrease in net sales attributable to price, volume, currency and other factors for each of our business segments.

•Cash dividends received from our equity investments.

•For those consolidated ventures in which the Company owns or is exposed to less than 100% of the economics, the outside stockholders' interests are shown as NCI. Beginning in 2014, this includes Fairway for which the Company's ownership percentage is 50%. Amounts referred to as "attributable to Celanese Corporation" are net of any applicable NCI.

Results Unaudited

The results in this document, together with the adjustments made to present the results on a comparable basis, have not been audited and are based on internal financial data furnished to management. Quarterly results should not be taken as an indication of the results of operations to be reported for any subsequent period or for the full fiscal year.

Table 1

Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 (In $ millions) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 434 502 1,890 524 506 538 322 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations 6 - 22 4 13 4 1 Interest income (1) (1) (8) (1) (2) (4) (1) Interest expense 48 35 91 21 21 24 25 Refinancing expense - - 9 - 9 - - Income tax provision (benefit) 112 112 330 27 102 116 85 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation ( Table 8 47 65 139 77 (1) 13 50 Adjusted EBIT 646 713 2,473 652 648 691 482 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 98 100 362 93 91 90 88 Operating EBITDA 744 813 2,835 745 739 781 570

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials 4 4 9 4 2 1 2 Acetate Tow - - - - - - - Acetyl Chain - 2 - - - - - Other Activities(2) 1 - - - - - - Accelerated depreciation and amortization expense 5 6 9 4 2 1 2 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 98 100 362 93 91 90 88 Total depreciation and amortization expense 103 106 371 97 93 91 90

______________________________

(1)Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense as detailed in the table above, which amounts are included in Certain Items above.

(2)Other Activities includes corporate Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, the results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 (In $ millions, except percentages) Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Engineered Materials 166 17.5 % 124 13.6 % 411 15.1 % 67 9.5 % 91 13.3 % 123 18.0 % 130 20.2 % Acetate Tow (1) (0.8) % 4 3.2 % 56 10.9 % 4 3.1 % 12 9.4 % 24 17.4 % 16 13.4 % Acetyl Chain(1) 429 29.5 % 499 32.4 % 1,819 33.5 % 535 36.2 % 517 34.7 % 516 36.6 % 251 23.8 % Other Activities(2) (111) (96) (340) (89) (84) (96) (71) Total 483 19.4 % 531 20.9 % 1,946 22.8 % 517 22.7 % 536 23.7 % 567 25.8 % 326 18.1 % Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to NCI(1) 2 2 6 2 1 2 1 Operating Profit (Loss) Attributable to Celanese Corporation 481 19.3 % 529 20.8 % 1,940 22.7 % 515 22.6 % 535 23.6 % 565 25.7 % 325 18.1 % Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 166 17.5 % 124 13.6 % 411 15.1 % 67 9.5 % 91 13.3 % 123 18.0 % 130 20.2 % Acetate Tow (1) (0.8) % 4 3.2 % 56 10.9 % 4 3.1 % 12 9.4 % 24 17.4 % 16 13.4 % Acetyl Chain(1) 427 29.3 % 497 32.3 % 1,813 33.4 % 533 36.1 % 516 34.7 % 514 36.5 % 250 23.7 % Other Activities(2) (111) (96) (340) (89) (84) (96) (71) Total 481 19.3 % 529 20.8 % 1,940 22.7 % 515 22.6 % 535 23.6 % 565 25.7 % 325 18.1 % Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense) Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 53 49 127 30 40 (3) 32 25 Acetate Tow 36 36 146 34 34 37 41 Acetyl Chain 3 4 8 2 2 2 2 Other Activities(2) 1 6 7 1 1 4 1 Total 93 95 288 67 77 75 69 Non-Operating Pension and Other Post-Retirement Employee Benefit (Expense) Income Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials - - - - - - - Acetate Tow - - - - - - - Acetyl Chain - - - - - - - Other Activities(2) 25 24 106 (7) 37 38 38 Total 25 24 106 (7) 37 38 38 Certain Items Attributable to Celanese Corporation( Table 8 Engineered Materials 5 38 33 16 6 6 5 Acetate Tow - - 5 - - 1 4 Acetyl Chain 10 2 28 1 (1) (2) 30 Other Activities(2) 32 25 73 60 (6) 8 11 Total 47 65 139 77 (1) 13 50

___________________________

(1)Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI is included within the Acetyl Chain segment.

(2)Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, the results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

(3)Includes $39 million of Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates and $1 million of Other income.

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited (cont.)

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 (In $ millions, except percentages) Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted EBIT Margin Engineered Materials 224 23.6 % 211 23.2 % 571 21.0 % 113 16.0 % 137 20.0 % 161 23.6 % 160 24.8 % Acetate Tow 35 29.4 % 40 32.0 % 207 40.3 % 38 29.5 % 46 35.9 % 62 44.9 % 61 51.3 % Acetyl Chain 440 30.2 % 503 32.7 % 1,849 34.1 % 536 36.3 % 517 34.7 % 514 36.5 % 282 26.7 % Other Activities(2) (53) (41) (154) (35) (52) (46) (21) Total 646 26.0 % 713 28.1 % 2,473 29.0 % 652 28.7 % 648 28.6 % 691 31.4 % 482 26.8 % Depreciation and Amortization Expense(1) Engineered Materials 41 42 135 35 33 34 33 Acetate Tow 10 11 39 10 10 9 10 Acetyl Chain 42 43 171 43 44 43 41 Other Activities(2) 5 4 17 5 4 4 4 Total 98 100 362 93 91 90 88 Operating EBITDA / Operating EBITDA Margin Engineered Materials 265 28.0 % 253 27.8 % 706 26.0 % 148 20.9 % 170 24.9 % 195 28.6 % 193 29.9 % Acetate Tow 45 37.8 % 51 40.8 % 246 47.9 % 48 37.2 % 56 43.8 % 71 51.4 % 71 59.7 % Acetyl Chain 482 33.1 % 546 35.5 % 2,020 37.2 % 579 39.2 % 561 37.7 % 557 39.5 % 323 30.6 % Other Activities(2) (48) (37) (137) (30) (48) (42) (17) Total 744 29.9 % 813 32.0 % 2,835 33.2 % 745 32.7 % 739 32.6 % 781 35.5 % 570 31.7 %

___________________________

(1)Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense, which amounts are included in Certain Items above. See Table 1 for details.

(2)Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, the results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 3

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 per share per share per share per share per share per share per share (In $ millions, except per share data) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation 440 4.03 502 4.61 1,912 17.06 528 4.83 519 4.67 542 4.81 323 2.83 Income tax provision (benefit) 112 112 330 27 102 116 85 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 552 614 2,242 555 621 658 408 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation( Table 8 47 65 139 77 (1) 13 50 Refinancing and related expenses 26 (1) 14 (1) 9 - 9 - - Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 625 693 2,390 632 629 671 458 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted earnings(2) (81) (90) (359) (95) (94) (105) (64) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(3) 544 4.99 603 5.54 2,031 18.12 537 4.91 535 4.82 566 5.02 394 3.46 Diluted shares (in millions)(4) Weighted average shares outstanding 108.4 108.2 111.2 108.6 110.5 112.3 113.5 Incremental shares attributable to equity awards 0.7 0.7 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.5 0.5 Total diluted shares 109.1 108.9 112.1 109.4 111.0 112.8 114.0

______________________________

(1)Includes interest expense for fees related to a bridge facility commitment letter for our acquisition of a majority of the Mobility & Materials business of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

(2)Calculated using adjusted effective tax rates ( Table 3a ) as follows:

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 Adjusted effective tax rate 13 13 15 15 15 16 14

(3)Excludes the immediate recognition of actuarial gains and losses and the impact of actual vs. expected plan asset returns.

Actual Plan Asset Returns Expected Plan Asset Returns (In percentages) 2021 1.1 6.3

(4)Potentially dilutive shares are included in the adjusted earnings per share calculation when adjusted earnings are positive.

Table 3a

Adjusted Tax Rate - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

Estimated Actual 2022 2021 (In percentages) US GAAP annual effective tax rate 19 15 Discrete quarterly recognition of GAAP items(1) (1) (2) Tax impact of other charges and adjustments(2) (4) (1) Utilization of foreign tax credits - (1) Changes in valuation allowances, excluding impact of other charges and adjustments(3) - 3 Other(4) (1) 1 Adjusted tax rate 13 15

______________________________

Note: As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate for actual results.

(1)Such as changes in tax laws (including US tax reform), deferred taxes on outside basis differences, changes in uncertain tax positions and prior year audit adjustments.

(2)Reflects the tax impact on pre-tax adjustments presented in Certain Items ( Table 8 ), which are excluded from pre-tax income for adjusted earnings per share purposes.

(3)Reflects changes in valuation allowances related to changes in judgment regarding the realizability of deferred tax assets or current year operations, excluding other charges and adjustments.

(4)Tax impacts related to full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs.

Table 4

Net Sales by Segment - Unaudited

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials 948 910 2,718 707 684 682 645 Acetate Tow 119 125 514 129 128 138 119 Acetyl Chain 1,456 1,538 5,430 1,476 1,489 1,409 1,056 Other Activities - - - - - - - Intersegment eliminations(1) (37) (35) (125) (37) (35) (31) (22) Net sales 2,486 2,538 8,537 2,275 2,266 2,198 1,798

___________________________

(1)Includes intersegment sales primarily related to the Acetyl Chain.

Table 4a Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Sequentially - Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 1 6 (3) - 4 Acetate Tow (6) 1 - - (5) Acetyl Chain (3) - (2) - (5)

Total Company (2) 2 (2) - (2) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 23 7 (1) - 29 Acetate Tow (6) 3 - - (3) Acetyl Chain 8 (3) (1) - 4

Total Company 12 1 (1) - 12 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (1) 5 (1) - 3 (1) Acetate Tow - 1 - - 1 Acetyl Chain (10) 10 (1) - (1)

Total Company (7) 8 (1) - - Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (2) 3 (1) - - Acetate Tow (8) - - - (8) Acetyl Chain 3 3 - - 6 Total Company 1 3 (1) - 3 ________________________ (1)2021 includes the effect of the acquisition of the Santoprene™ thermoplastic vulcanizates elastomers business.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (1) 7 - - 6 Acetate Tow 16 - - - 16 Acetyl Chain 7 27 - - 34 Total Company 4 18 - - 22 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 6 6 1 - 13 Acetate Tow (10) (1) - - (11) Acetyl Chain (7) 23 - - 16 Total Company (3) 15 1 - 13

Table 4b Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 24 24 (9) - 39 Acetate Tow (18) 4 - - (14) Acetyl Chain (4) 10 (3) - 3 Total Company 3 14 (4) - 13 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 20 25 (4) - 41 Acetate Tow 1 4 - - 5 Acetyl Chain 8 39 (1) - 46 Total Company 12 32 (2) (1) 41 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 5 20 (1) - 24 Acetate Tow (3) (1) - - (4) Acetyl Chain (6) 68 - - 62 Total Company (2) 46 (1) - 43 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 11 17 2 - 30 Acetate Tow - (2) - 1 (1) Acetyl Chain 11 80 1 - 92 Total Company 10 50 1 - 61



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 43 11 8 - 62 Acetate Tow 10 (1) - - 9 Acetyl Chain 27 83 3 - 113 Total Company 31 50 4 (1) 84 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 7 2 6 - 15 Acetate Tow (8) - - - (8) Acetyl Chain 5 25 2 - 32 Total Company 5 14 4 - 23



Table 4c Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited Year Ended December 31, 2021 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2020 Volume Price Currency Other Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 15 12 4 - 31 Acetate Tow - (1) - - (1) Acetyl Chain 9 62 2 - 73 Total Company 10 39 2 - 51



Table 5

Free Cash Flow - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 (In $ millions, except percentages) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (136) (149) (1,119) (1,286) (108) 177 98 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (159) (95) (1,042) (99) (228) (344) (371) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 495 316 1,757 584 630 427 116 Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment (124) (137) (467) (163) (102) (110) (92) Distributions to NCI (3) (4) (27) (6) (8) (8) (5) Free cash flow(1)(2) 368 175 1,263 415 520 309 19 Net sales 2,486 2,538 8,537 2,275 2,266 2,198 1,798 Free cash flow as % of Net sales 14.8 % 6.9 % 14.8 % 18.2 % 22.9 % 14.1 % 1.1 %

______________________________

(1)Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for capital contributions or distributions to Mitsui related to our joint venture, Fairway.

Table 6

Cash Dividends Received - Unaudited

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 (In $ millions) Dividends from equity method investments 82 26 112 51 8 18 35 Dividends from equity investments without readily determinable fair values 36 37 147 33 35 37 42 Total 118 63 259 84 43 55 77

Table 7

Net Debt - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 (In $ millions) Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third party and affiliates 809 860 791 791 103 500 497 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 3,022 3,132 3,176 3,176 3,724 3,156 3,135 Total debt 3,831 3,992 3,967 3,967 3,827 3,656 3,632 Cash and cash equivalents (783) (605) (536) (536) (1,340) (1,054) (791) Net debt 3,048 3,387 3,431 3,431 2,487 2,602 2,841

Table 8

Certain Items - Unaudited

The following Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation are included in Net earnings (loss) and are adjustments to non-GAAP measures:

Q2 '22 Q1 '22 2021 Q4 '21 Q3 '21 Q2 '21 Q1 '21 Income Statement Classification (In $ millions) Exit and shutdown costs 29 7 18 8 7 5 (2) Cost of sales / SG&A / Other (charges) gains, net / Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net / Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income Asset impairments (1) - 2 - - 1 1 Cost of sales / Other (charges) gains, net Impact from plant incidents and natural disasters(1) - - 41 - - - 41 Cost of sales Mergers, acquisitions and dispositions 29 56 29 19 4 6 - Cost of sales / SG&A Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement plans - - 43 43 - - - Cost of sales / SG&A / Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income Legal settlements and commercial disputes - 2 16 4 2 1 9 Cost of sales / SG&A / Other (charges) gains, net Other (10) - (10) 3 (14) (2) - 1 Cost of sales / SG&A / Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation 47 65 139 77 (1) 13 50

___________________________

(1)Primarily associated with Winter Storm Uri.

(2)Primarily associated with the sale of our Spondon site.

Table 9

Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted) - Presentation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

2021 (In $ millions, except percentages) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 1,890 Adjusted EBIT( Table 1 2,473 Adjusted effective tax rate ( Table 3a 15 % Adjusted EBIT tax effected 2,102 2021 2020 Average (In $ millions, except percentages) Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third parties and affiliates 791 496 644 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 3,176 3,227 3,202 Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity 4,189 3,526 3,858 Invested capital 7,704 Return on invested capital (adjusted) 27.3 % Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation as a percentage of invested capital 24.5 %

16