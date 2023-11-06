Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information

November 6, 2023

In this document, the terms the "Company," "we" and "our" refer to Celanese Corporation and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Purpose

The purpose of this document is to provide information of interest to investors, analysts and other parties including supplemental financial information and reconciliations and other information concerning our use of non-US GAAP financial measures. This document is updated quarterly.

Presentation

This document presents the Company's two business segments, Engineered Materials and the Acetyl Chain.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, management may publicly disclose certain numerical "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of our earnings releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls, investor and analyst meetings and otherwise. For these purposes, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude amounts, included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with US GAAP, and vice versa for measures that include amounts, or are subject to adjustments that effectively include amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable US GAAP measure so calculated and presented. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors, analysts and other parties because the Company believes them to be important supplemental measures for assessing our financial and operating results and as a means to evaluate our financial condition and period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, net earnings (loss), operating profit (loss), operating margin, cash flow from operating activities (together with cash flow from investing and financing activities), earnings per share or any other US GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered within the context of our complete audited and unaudited financial results for the given period, which are available on the Financial Information/Financial Document Library page of our website, investors.celanese.com. The definition and method of calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may be different from other companies' methods for calculating measures with the same or similar titles. Investors, analysts and other parties should understand how another company calculates such non-GAAP financial measures before comparing the other company's non-GAAP financial measures to any of our own. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive or projections of future results.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also present in this document, in the presentation itself or on a Form 8-K in connection with the presentation on the Financial Information/Financial Document Library page of our website, investors.celanese.com, to the extent practicable, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

This document includes definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used from time to time by the Company.

Specific Measures Used

This document provides information about the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted earnings per share, net debt, free cash flow and return on invested capital (adjusted). The most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with US GAAP in our consolidated financial statements for adjusted EBIT and operating EBITDA is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation; for adjusted EBIT margin and operating EBITDA margin is operating margin; for operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation is operating profit (loss); for adjusted earnings per share is earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation per common share-diluted; for net debt

is total debt; for free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operations; and for return on invested capital (adjusted) is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation divided by the sum of the average of beginning and end of the year short- and long-term debt and Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity.

Definitions

•Adjusted EBIT is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense and taxes, and further adjusted for Certain Items (refer to Table 8 ). We believe that adjusted EBIT provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating and assessing our primary operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of unusual, non-operational or restructuring-related activities that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that adjusted EBIT has inherent limitations because of the excluded items. Adjusted EBIT is one of the measures management uses for planning and budgeting, monitoring and evaluating financial and operating results and as a performance metric in the Company's incentive compensation plan. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted EBIT on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Adjusted EBIT margin is defined by the Company as adjusted EBIT divided by net sales. Adjusted EBIT margin has the same uses and limitations as Adjusted EBIT.

•Operating EBITDA is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense, taxes and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for Certain Items, which Certain Items include accelerated depreciation and amortization expense. Operating EBITDA is equal to adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization. We believe that Operating EBITDA provides transparent and useful information to investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating our operating performance relative to our peer companies. Operating EBITDA margin is defined by the Company as Operating EBITDA divided by net sales. Operating EBITDA margin has the same uses and limitations as Operating EBITDA.

•Operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation is defined by the Company as operating profit (loss), less earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI"). We believe that operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating our core operational performance. Operating margin attributable to Celanese Corporation is defined by the Company as operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation divided by net sales. Operating margin attributable to Celanese Corporation has the same uses and limitations as Operating profit (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation.

•Adjusted earnings per share is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted for income tax (provision) benefit, Certain Items, and refinancing and related expenses, divided by the number of basic common shares and dilutive restricted stock units and stock options calculated using the treasury method. We believe that adjusted earnings per share provides transparent and useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating and assessing our primary operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of the above stated items that affect comparability and as a performance metric in the Company's incentive compensation plan. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Note: The income tax expense (benefit) on Certain Items ("Non-GAAP adjustments") is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the Non-GAAP adjustments occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit). The income tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share approximates the midpoint in a range of forecasted tax rates for the year. This range may include certain partial or full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs, where applicable, and specifically excludes changes in uncertain tax positions, discrete recognition of GAAP items on a quarterly basis, other pre-tax items adjusted out of our GAAP earnings for adjusted earnings per share purposes and changes in management's assessments regarding the ability to realize deferred tax assets for GAAP. In determining the adjusted earnings per share tax rate, we reflect the impact of foreign tax credits when utilized, or expected to be utilized, absent discrete events impacting the timing of foreign tax credit utilization. We analyze this rate quarterly and adjust it if there is a material change in the range of forecasted tax rates; an updated forecast would not necessarily result in a change to our tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share. The adjusted tax rate is an estimate and may differ from the actual tax rate used for GAAP reporting in any given reporting period. Table 3a summarizes the reconciliation of our estimated GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate. The estimated GAAP rate excludes discrete recognition of GAAP items due to our inability to forecast such items. As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate for actual results.

•Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operations, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for contributions from or distributions to our NCI joint ventures. We believe that free cash flow provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating the Company's liquidity and credit quality assessment because it provides an indication of the long-term cash generating ability of our business. Although we use free cash flow as a measure to assess the liquidity generated by our business, the use of free cash flow has important limitations, including that free cash flow does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service our indebtedness, lease obligations, unconditional purchase obligations or pension and postretirement funding obligations. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain debt service and finance lease payments that are not deducted from that measure. We do not provide reconciliations for free cash flow on a forward-looking basis when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of items such as working capital changes, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

•Net debt is defined by the Company as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We believe that net debt provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in evaluating changes to the Company's capital structure and credit quality assessment.

•Return on invested capital (adjusted) is defined by the Company as adjusted EBIT, tax effected using the adjusted tax rate, divided by the sum of the average of beginning and end of the year short- and long-term debt and Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity. We believe that return on invested capital (adjusted) provides useful information to management, investors, analysts and other parties in order to assess our income generation from the point of view of our stockholders and creditors who provide us with capital in the form of equity and debt and whether capital invested in the Company yields competitive returns.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Information we believe to be of interest to investors, analysts and other parties includes the following:

•Net sales for each of our business segments and the percentage increase or decrease in net sales attributable to price, volume, currency and other factors for each of our business segments.

•Cash dividends received from our equity investments.

•For those consolidated ventures in which the Company owns or is exposed to less than 100% of the economics, the outside stockholders' interests are shown as NCI. Amounts referred to as "attributable to Celanese Corporation" are net of any applicable NCI.

Results Unaudited

The results in this document, together with the adjustments made to present the results on a comparable basis, have not been audited and are based on internal financial data furnished to management. Quarterly results should not be taken as an indication of the results of operations to be reported for any subsequent period or for the full fiscal year.

Table 1

Celanese Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 951 220 91 1,894 767 191 434 502 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations 1 (1) 3 8 1 1 6 - Interest income (12) (7) (8) (69) (33) (34) (1) (1) Interest expense 178 182 182 405 168 154 48 35 Refinancing expense 7 - - - - - - - Income tax provision (benefit) (236) (4) 25 (489) (840) 127 112 112 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation ( Table 8 ) (438) 54 131 422 239 71 47 65 Adjusted EBIT 451 444 424 2,171 302 510 646 713 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 173 172 172 446 151 97 98 100 Operating EBITDA 624 616 596 2,617 453 607 744 813

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials - - - 13 2 3 4 4 Acetyl Chain - - - 2 - - - 2 Other Activities(2) - - - 1 - - 1 - Accelerated depreciation and amortization expense - - - 16 2 3 5 6 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 173 172 172 446 151 97 98 100 Total depreciation and amortization expense 173 172 172 462 153 100 103 106

______________________________

(1)Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense as detailed in the table above, which amounts are included in Certain Items above.

(2)Other Activities includes corporate Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 1a

M&M Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 Q4 '22 (In $ millions) Net earnings (loss) attributable to M&M 47 47 (48) (69) (3) Income tax provision (benefit) 10 (1) 13 6 Certain Items(1) 17 18 86 72 Adjusted EBIT 74 64 51 9 Depreciation and amortization expense 70 68 68 47 Operating EBITDA(2) 144 132 119 56 (4)

______________________________

(1)Amount is included within total Certain Items shown in Table 8 .

(2)Excludes $(19) million, $(23) million, $(23) million and $(17) million of Operating EBITDA included in Other Activities for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(3)Excludes $30 million of Net loss for the month ended October 31, 2022, prior to our acquisition of the majority of the Mobility & Materials business ("M&M Business") of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

(4)Excludes $22 million of Operating EBITDA for the month ended October 31, 2022, prior to our acquisition of the M&M Business.

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions, except percentages) Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Engineered Materials 691 45.2 % 158 10.0 % 112 6.9 % 429 10.7 % 25 2.0 % 114 12.3 % 166 17.5 % 124 13.6 % Acetyl Chain 272 22.3 % 295 23.9 % 278 22.2 % 1,447 25.2 % 204 18.0 % 312 22.3 % 428 27.5 % 503 30.4 % Other Activities(1) (121) (118) (139) (498) (173) (118) (111) (96) Total 842 30.9 % 335 12.0 % 251 8.8 % 1,378 14.2 % 56 2.4 % 308 13.4 % 483 19.4 % 531 20.9 % Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to NCI for Engineered Materials (2) (2) - - - - - - Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to NCI for Acetyl Chain - 3 2 8 2 2 2 2 Operating Profit (Loss) Attributable to Celanese Corporation 844 31.0 % 334 11.9 % 249 8.7 % 1,370 14.2 % 54 2.3 % 306 13.3 % 481 19.3 % 529 20.8 % Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 693 45.4 % 160 10.1 % 112 6.9 % 429 10.7 % 25 2.0 % 114 12.3 % 166 17.5 % 124 13.6 % Acetyl Chain 272 22.3 % 292 23.7 % 276 22.1 % 1,439 25.1 % 202 17.8 % 310 22.2 % 426 27.3 % 501 30.3 % Other Activities(1) (121) (118) (139) (498) (173) (118) (111) (96) Total 844 31.0 % 334 11.9 % 249 8.7 % 1,370 14.2 % 54 2.3 % 306 13.3 % 481 19.3 % 529 20.8 % Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense) Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 12 20 10 207 35 70 53 49 Acetyl Chain 33 32 34 143 30 34 39 40 Other Activities(1) 1 6 (1) 12 1 4 1 6 Total 46 58 43 362 66 108 93 95 Non-Operating Pension and Other Post-Retirement Employee Benefit (Expense) Income Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials - - - - - - - - Acetyl Chain - - - - - - - - Other Activities(1) (1) (2) 1 17 (57) 25 25 24 Total (1) (2) 1 17 (57) 25 25 24 Certain Items Attributable to Celanese Corporation( Table 8 ) Engineered Materials (476) 25 93 143 78 22 5 38 Acetyl Chain 5 8 6 27 10 5 10 2 Other Activities(1) 33 21 32 252 151 44 32 25 Total (438) 54 131 422 239 71 47 65 Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted EBIT Margin Engineered Materials 229 15.0 % 205 12.9 % 215 13.2 % 779 19.4 % 138 11.2 % 206 22.2 % 224 23.6 % 211 23.2 % Acetyl Chain 310 25.4 % 332 26.9 % 316 25.3 % 1,609 28.0 % 242 21.3 % 349 25.0 % 475 30.5 % 543 32.9 % Other Activities(1) (88) (93) (107) (217) (78) (45) (53) (41) Total 451 16.6 % 444 15.9 % 424 14.9 % 2,171 22.4 % 302 12.9 % 510 22.2 % 646 26.0 % 713 28.1 %

___________________________

(1)Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited (cont.)

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions, except percentages) Depreciation and Amortization Expense(1) Engineered Materials 111 112 112 213 90 40 41 42 Acetyl Chain 55 54 54 211 52 53 52 54 Other Activities(2) 7 6 6 22 9 4 5 4 Total 173 172 172 446 151 97 98 100 Operating EBITDA / Operating EBITDA Margin Engineered Materials 340 22.3 % 317 20.0 % 327 20.1 % 992 24.7 % 228 18.4 % 246 26.5 % 265 28.0 % 253 27.8 % Acetyl Chain 365 29.9 % 386 31.3 % 370 29.6 % 1,820 31.7 % 294 25.9 % 402 28.8 % 527 33.8 % 597 36.1 % Other Activities(2) (81) (87) (101) (195) (69) (41) (48) (37) Total 624 22.9 % 616 22.0 % 596 20.9 % 2,617 27.1 % 453 19.3 % 607 26.4 % 744 29.9 % 813 32.0 %

___________________________

(1)Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense, which amounts are included in Certain Items above. See Table 1 for details.

(2)Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 3

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 per share per share per share per share per share per share per share per share (In $ millions, except per share data) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation 952 8.70 219 2.00 94 0.86 1,902 17.41 768 7.03 192 1.76 440 4.03 502 4.61 Income tax provision (benefit) (236) (4) 25 (489) (840) 127 112 112 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 716 215 119 1,413 (72) 319 552 614 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation( Table 8 ) (438) 54 131 422 239 71 47 65 Refinancing and related expenses 7 - - 158 (1) 14 (1) 104 (1) 26 (1) 14 (1) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 285 269 250 1,993 181 494 625 693 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted earnings(2) (11) (32) (30) (259) (24) (64) (81) (90) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(3) 274 2.50 237 2.17 220 2.01 1,734 15.88 157 1.44 430 3.94 544 4.99 603 5.54 Diluted shares (in millions)(4) Weighted average shares outstanding 108.9 108.9 108.6 108.4 108.5 108.4 108.4 108.2 Incremental shares attributable to equity awards 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Total diluted shares 109.4 109.3 109.2 109.2 109.2 109.1 109.1 108.9 ______________________________ ______________________________

(1)Includes net interest expense and certain fees related to debt issued as part of our acquisition of the M&M Business.

(2)Calculated using adjusted effective tax rates ( Table 3a ) as follows:

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 Adjusted effective tax rate 4 12 12 13 13 13 13 13

(3)Excludes the immediate recognition of actuarial gains and losses and the impact of actual vs. expected plan asset returns.

Actual Plan Asset Returns Expected Plan Asset Returns (In percentages) 2022 (18.4) 5.4

(4)Potentially dilutive shares are included in the adjusted earnings per share calculation when adjusted earnings are positive.

Table 3a

Adjusted Tax Rate - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

Estimated Actual 2023 2022 (In percentages) US GAAP annual effective tax rate (32) (34) Discrete quarterly recognition of GAAP items(1) (4) (6) Tax impact of other charges and adjustments(2) (1) 9 Utilization of foreign tax credits (1) - Changes in valuation allowances, excluding impact of other charges and adjustments(3) 1 (1) Other, includes effect of discrete current year transactions(4)(5) 46 45 Adjusted tax rate 9 13

______________________________

Note: As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate for actual results.

(1)Such as changes in tax laws (including US tax reform), deferred taxes on outside basis differences, changes in uncertain tax positions and prior year audit adjustments.

(2)Reflects the tax impact on pre-tax adjustments presented in Certain Items ( Table 8 ), which are excluded from pre-tax income for adjusted earnings per share purposes.

(3)Reflects changes in valuation allowances related to changes in judgment regarding the realizability of deferred tax assets or current year operations, excluding other charges and adjustments.

(4)Includes tax impacts related to full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs.

(5)Includes the reversal of certain U.S. GAAP deferred tax benefits related to non-recurring internal restructuring transactions related to the M&M acquisition, to centralize ownership of intellectual property with the business and to facilitate future deployment of cash to service acquisition indebtedness. Certain benefits of the internal restructuring will be realized in future periods for adjusted earnings purposes.

Table 4

Net Sales by Segment - Unaudited

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials 1,528 1,585 1,630 4,024 1,237 929 948 910 Acetyl Chain 1,220 1,233 1,250 5,743 1,135 1,397 1,559 1,652 Intersegment eliminations(1) (25) (23) (27) (94) (24) (25) (21) (24) Net sales 2,723 2,795 2,853 9,673 2,348 2,301 2,486 2,538

___________________________

(1)Includes intersegment sales primarily related to the Acetyl Chain.

Table 4a Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Sequentially - Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (1) (3) - (4) Acetyl Chain 3 (3) (1) (1)

Total Company 1 (3) (1) (3) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 2 (5) - (3) Acetyl Chain 2 (3) - (1)

Total Company 2 (4) - (2) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 34 (4) 2 32 Acetyl Chain 10 (2) 2 10

Total Company 19 (4) 2 17 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 34 (1) - 33 (1) Acetyl Chain (9) (10) - (19)

Total Company 8 (6) - 2 ________________________ (1)2022 includes the effect of the acquisition of the majority of the M&M Business.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (1) 2 (3) (2) Acetyl Chain (3) (5) (2) (10)

Total Company (2) (3) (2) (7) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 1 6 (3) 4 Acetyl Chain (6) 2 (2) (6)

Total Company (2) 2 (2) (2) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 23 7 (1) 29 Acetyl Chain 7 (3) - 4

Total Company 12 1 (1) 12

Table 4b Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 75 (12) 1 64 Acetyl Chain 4 (18) 1 (13) Total Company 33 (16) 1 18 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 75 (8) - 67 Acetyl Chain (2) (19) - (21) Total Company 27 (15) - 12 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 80 2 (3) 79 Acetyl Chain (9) (13) (2) (24) Total Company 23 (8) (3) 12 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 67 17 (9) 75 Acetyl Chain (12) (14) (3) (29) Total Company 13 (5) (5) 3

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 23 25 (12) 36 Acetyl Chain (10) 2 (5) (13) Total Company (2) 9 (5) 2 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 24 24 (9) 39 Acetyl Chain (5) 11 (4) 2 Total Company 3 14 (4) 13 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 20 25 (4) 41 Acetyl Chain 7 38 (3) 42 Total Company 12 32 (3) 41

Table 4c Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 33 23 (8) 48 Acetyl Chain (6) 6 (3) (3) Total Company 6 11 (4) 13



Table 5

Free Cash Flow - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions, except percentages) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 375 (163) (178) (11,141) (10,713) (143) (136) (149) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (700) (447) (69) 10,290 1,944 8,600 (159) (95) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 403 762 (96) 1,819 541 467 495 316 Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment (131) (145) (164) (543) (143) (139) (124) (137) Contributions from/(Distributions) to NCI (4) (6) (1) (13) (3) (3) (3) (4) Free cash flow(1) 268 611 (261) 1,263 395 325 368 175 Net sales 2,723 2,795 2,853 9,673 2,348 2,301 2,486 2,538 Free cash flow as % of Net sales 9.8 % 21.9 % (9.1) % 13.1 % 16.8 % 14.1 % 14.8 % 6.9 %

______________________________

(1)Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for contributions from or distributions to our NCI joint ventures.

Table 6

Cash Dividends Received - Unaudited

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Dividends from equity method investments 7 25 40 217 82 27 82 26 Dividends from equity investments without readily determinable fair values 30 31 34 133 30 30 36 37 Total 37 56 74 350 112 57 118 63

Table 7

Net Debt - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third party and affiliates 1,408 1,507 1,386 1,306 1,306 977 809 860 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 12,291 12,889 13,396 13,373 13,373 11,360 3,022 3,132 Total debt 13,699 14,396 14,782 14,679 14,679 12,337 3,831 3,992 Cash and cash equivalents (1,357) (1,296) (1,167) (1,508) (1,508) (9,671) (783) (605) Net debt 12,342 13,100 13,615 13,171 13,171 2,666 3,048 3,387

Table 8

Certain Items - Unaudited

The following Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation are included in Net earnings (loss) and are adjustments to non-GAAP measures:

Q3 '23 Q2 '23 Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 Income Statement Classification (In $ millions) Exit and shutdown costs 9 21 26 52 2 14 29 7 Cost of sales / SG&A / Other (charges) gains, net / Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net / Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income Asset impairments 9 - - 13 2 12 (1) - Cost of sales / Other (charges) gains, net Impact from plant incidents and natural disasters(1) - - 6 17 17 - - - Cost of sales Mergers, acquisitions and dispositions 46 23 99 267 138 44 29 56 Cost of sales / SG&A Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement plans - - - 80 80 - - - Cost of sales / SG&A / Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income Legal settlements and commercial disputes 2 6 - 3 - 1 - 2 Cost of sales / SG&A / Other (charges) gains, net (Gain) loss on disposition of businesses and assets (508) 1 - (13) (1) - (12) - Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net Other 4 3 - 3 1 - 2 - Cost of sales / SG&A Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation (438) 54 131 422 239 71 47 65

___________________________

(1)Primarily associated with Winter Storm Elliott.





Table 9

Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted) - Presentation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited

2022 (In $ millions, except percentages) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 1,894 Adjusted EBIT( Table 1 ) 2,171 Adjusted effective tax rate ( Table 3a ) 13 % Adjusted EBIT tax effected 1,889 2022 2021 Average (In $ millions, except percentages) Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third parties and affiliates 1,306 791 1,049 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 13,373 3,176 8,275 Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity 5,637 4,189 4,913 Invested capital 14,237 Return on invested capital (adjusted) 13.3 % Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation as a percentage of invested capital 13.3 %

17