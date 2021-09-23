Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Celanese Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   US1508701034

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celanese : Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics

09/23/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Declares Force Majeure for Nanjing, China Facility Due to Curtailed Production; Partially Lifts Western Hemisphere Force Majeure

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today confirmed a declaration of force majeure in China for the following Acetyl Chain products manufactured at its Nanjing, China facility:

  • Acetic Anhydride
  • Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
  • Vinyl Acetate Emulsions
  • Redispersible Powders

The Company has temporarily shut down acetic anhydride and VAM production in Nanjing to comply with recent requirements of government departments in order to achieve dual energy consumption targets in the Jiangsu Province in 2021. Similar requirements for reduced energy consumption are being applied broadly on energy-intensive industries across multiple provinces. As a result of the shutdown of VAM production, a declaration of force majeure was also necessary for downstream vinyl acetate emulsions and redispersible powders.

Celanese continues to operate its acetic acid production unit in Nanjing.

Lifting of Western Hemisphere Force Majeure for Certain Acetyl Chain Products

Celanese is pleased to announce that it has lifted force majeure for the following products in the Western Hemisphere:

  • Acetic Acid
  • Ethyl Acetate
  • Acetic Anhydride
  • Methyl Acetate
  • Dimethylamine (DMA) and Trimethylamine (TMA)
  • Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC) and Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)
  • Paraformaldehyde

Celanese declared force majeure on February 18 due to the impacts of extreme winter weather on its operations and supply chain in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

At this time, the force majeure declaration remains in place for the following products:

  • Vinyl Acetate Monomer
  • Vinyl and Acrylic Emulsions
  • Redispersible Powders
  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

These products remain on force majeure as a result of ongoing interruptions to the availability of raw materials and global logistics.

“In all three of our businesses, we continue to see significant disruptions and volatility across regions,” said Lori Ryerkerk, chairman and chief executive officer. “We do not expect any material impact to our third quarter performance from either of these regional updates for the Acetyl Chain. “Recently curtailed acetyls production in China will further lift already tightened global utilization rates and likely result in elevated pricing conditions that will now extend further into 2022.”

The Company will provide another update on the status of Nanjing production and regional Acetyl Chain dynamics in October when it announces its third quarter 2021 financial results.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions, including the announced acquisition. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release, including with respect to the acquisition. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CELANESE CORPORATION
05:59pCELANESE : Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
BU
09/22CELANESE : Launches Hostaform® RF for Rotomolding Tank Applications
BU
09/22Celanese Launches Hostaform® RF for Rotomolding Tank Applications
CI
09/10CELANESE : Raises 500 Million Euros via 2028 Notes for Debt Refinancing
MT
09/10CELANESE : Announces Completion of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering, Satisfying Financing C..
PU
09/10CELANESE : Announces Completion of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering, Satisfying Financing C..
BU
09/09CELANESE : Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Celanese US Holdings LLC's 1.1..
PU
09/09CELANESE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09CELANESE : Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Celanese US Holdings LLC's 1.1..
BU
09/03CELANESE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELANESE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 993 M - -
Net income 2021 1 769 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 16 186 M 16 186 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 658
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 145,67 $
Average target price 179,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Edward G. Galante Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION12.11%16 186
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.51%97 739
AIR LIQUIDE7.74%80 157
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.90%53 964
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.70.36%35 498
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.9.36%31 557