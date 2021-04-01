Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Celanese Corporation    CE

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celanese : to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 23, 2021

04/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 results on Friday, April 23, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. This call will be available by webcast at https://investors.celanese.com or by phone:

Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-0989
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-389-0921
Ask for the Celanese Webcast

Alternatively, to enter the call immediately without waiting for operator assistance, attendees may pre-register for the call by clicking the link below. Once registered, attendees will receive an Outlook calendar invite with the date and time of call, the dial-in phone number and the unique attendee pin which is sent automatically to the email address provided.

Registrant Link:
http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13718410&linkSecurityString=f93d47c02

The company will distribute its first quarter earnings press release via newswire after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, April 22. The earnings press release and prepared remarks will also be available at https://investors.celanese.com after market close on Thursday, April 22.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand on April 23, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time until May 7, 2021, 12:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the following number:

Replay Number: 1-877-660-6853
Passcode: 13718410

The webcast replay will be available on demand at https://investors.celanese.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CELANESE CORPORATION
04:31pCELANESE  : to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 23, 2021
BU
03/30CELANESE  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Celanese to $173 From $147, Citing 'Impr..
MT
03/26CELANESE  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Celanese to $150 From $130, M..
MT
03/26CELANESE  : Deutsche Bank Again Adjusts Price Target on Celanese to $160 From $1..
MT
03/26CELANESE  : Tudor Pickering Adjusts Celanese PT to $157 From $140, Maintains Buy..
MT
03/26CELANESE  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Celanese to $170 From $145, Maintai..
MT
03/26CELANESE  : KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Celanese to $183 From $158, Maintain..
MT
03/25CELANESE  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Celanese's Price Target to $150 from $128, Kee..
MT
03/25CELANESE CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25CELANESE  : Provides Growth Strategy for 2023
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 581 M - -
Net income 2021 1 273 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 918 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 17 105 M 17 105 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 7 658
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 160,63 $
Last Close Price 149,81 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
John K. Wulff Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION15.29%17 296
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.78%91 835
L'AIR LIQUIDE S.A.3.76%77 145
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.99%50 599
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.52%35 094
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.4.86%31 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ