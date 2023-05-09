Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Celanese Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   US1508701034

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:15 2023-05-09 pm EDT
104.54 USD   -1.39%
05:11pCelanese profit beats estimates as demand for chemicals recovers
RE
04:56pCelanese : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:47pCelanese : Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information May 9, 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celanese profit beats estimates as demand for chemicals recovers

05/09/2023 | 05:11pm EDT
May 9 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Celanese Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on steady demand recovery and lower costs.

Raw material costs for chemical firms eased during the quarter amid a drop in energy prices compared with last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported first-quarter earnings of $2.01 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.64 per share, according to Refinitiv.

The company said quarterly net sales from its Engineered Materials segment, whose products are used in automotive and electronics industries, jumped nearly 80% to $1.63 billion on demand recovery in Europe and Asia.

Sales in its Acetyl Chain segment fell about 24% to $1.25 billion.

Total net sales grew 12% to $2.85 billion.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CELANESE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 925 M - -
Net income 2023 1 153 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,82x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 11 749 M 11 749 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 13 263
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 106,01 $
Average target price 131,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Edward G. Galante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION3.69%11 749
AIR LIQUIDE23.38%93 827
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.46%72 958
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-3.13%40 600
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.50%29 844
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.56%20 070
