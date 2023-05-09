Celanese profit beats estimates as demand for chemicals recovers

May 9 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Celanese Corp on
Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on
steady demand recovery and lower costs.
Raw material costs for chemical firms eased during the
quarter amid a drop in energy prices compared with last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported first-quarter
earnings of $2.01 per share, compared with analysts' average
estimate of $1.64 per share, according to Refinitiv.
The company said quarterly net sales from its Engineered
Materials segment, whose products are used in automotive and
electronics industries, jumped nearly 80% to $1.63 billion on
demand recovery in Europe and Asia.
Sales in its Acetyl Chain segment fell about 24% to $1.25
billion.
Total net sales grew 12% to $2.85 billion.
(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)