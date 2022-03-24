Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Celanese Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   US1508701034

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 29, 2022

03/24/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results on Friday, April 29, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. This call will be available by webcast at https://investors.celanese.com or by phone:

Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-0989
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-389-0921
Ask for the Celanese Webcast

Alternatively, to enter the call immediately without waiting for operator assistance, attendees may pre-register for the call by clicking the link below. Once registered, attendees will receive an Outlook calendar invite with the date and time of call, the dial-in phone number and the unique attendee pin which is sent automatically to the email address provided.

Registrant Link:
http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13728209&linkSecurityString=120703c488

The company will distribute its first quarter earnings press release via newswire after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The earnings press release and prepared remarks will also be available at https://investors.celanese.com after market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand on April 29, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time until May 13, 2022, 12:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the following number:

Replay Number: 1-877-660-6853
Passcode: 13728209

The webcast replay will be available on demand at https://investors.celanese.com.

About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CELANESE CORPORATION
04:18pCelanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 29, 2022
BU
02/28CELANESE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Celanese Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/23NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to -2-
DJ
02/22Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Celanese to $175 From $185, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/22Piper Sandler Lowers Celanese to Underweight From Neutral, Price Target to $140 From $1..
MT
02/18Materials Down As Traders Hedge on Inflation, Ukraine Outlook -- Materials Roundup
DJ
02/18Celanese to Acquire Majority of DuPont's Mobility, Materials Business for $11 Billion
MT
02/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets are still on a roller coaster ride
02/18Wall Street in Holding Pattern Pre-Bell, Planned US-Russia Talks Calm Investors
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELANESE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 603 M - -
Net income 2022 1 657 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,15x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 15 285 M 15 285 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 8 529
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 141,49 $
Average target price 183,30 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Edward G. Galante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION-15.81%15 285
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION11.72%103 652
AIR LIQUIDE0.59%80 445
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.69%39 465
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.97%34 175
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-9.36%27 395