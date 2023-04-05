Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Celanese Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE   US1508701034

CELANESE CORPORATION

(CE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:14 2023-04-05 pm EDT
106.82 USD   +0.54%
04:43pCelanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2023
BU
11:51aCelanese to Supply VitalDose Drug Delivery Platform for Glaukos' Intraocular Implant for Glaucoma Patients
MT
09:08aCelanese Announces Agreement with Glaukos Corporation for Sustained Release Glaucoma Treatment
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2023

04/05/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The conference call will be available by webcast at https://investors.celanese.com or by phone:

Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-0989
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-389-0921
Ask for the Celanese Webcast

Alternatively, to enter the call immediately without waiting for operator assistance, attendees may pre-register for the call by clicking the link below. Once registered, attendees will receive an Outlook calendar invite with the date and time of call, the dial-in phone number and the unique attendee pin which is sent automatically to the email address provided.

Registrant Link:
http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13737923&linkSecurityString=1a8ac486be

The company will distribute its first quarter earnings press release via newswire after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The earnings press release and prepared remarks will also be available at https://investors.celanese.com after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand on May 10, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time until May 24, 2023, 12:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the following number:

Replay Number: 1-877-660-6853
Passcode: 13737923

The webcast replay will be available on demand at https://investors.celanese.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide and had 2022 net sales of $9.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CELANESE CORPORATION
04:43pCelanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 10, 2023
BU
11:51aCelanese to Supply VitalDose Drug Delivery Platform for Glaukos' Intraocular Implant fo..
MT
09:08aCelanese Announces Agreement with Glaukos Corporation for Sustained Release Glaucoma Tr..
BU
03/31Celanese Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/225E Advanced Materials Appoints CEO; Shares Climb 3%
MT
03/14TMYTEK and Celanese Showcase Innovative Ultra-Low Swap ESA Solution with Antenna-On-Chi..
CI
03/10EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Power Metal Resources picks new CEO, confirms chair
AN
03/10Power Metal Resources Names New CEO; Shares Plunge 19%
MT
03/02Insider Buy: Celanese
MT
03/02BofA Upgrades Celanese to Buy Rating From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $140 From $1..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELANESE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 913 M - -
Net income 2023 1 149 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,87x
Yield 2023 2,62%
Capitalization 11 775 M 11 775 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 13 263
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart CELANESE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celanese Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELANESE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 106,25 $
Average target price 131,19 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lori J. Ryerkerk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David F. Hoffmeister Independent Director
Jay V. Ihlenfeld Independent Director
Edward G. Galante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELANESE CORPORATION3.92%11 775
AIR LIQUIDE16.65%88 389
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.81%75 906
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.51%43 352
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.53%30 457
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.17.64%20 801
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer