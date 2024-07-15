Registered address:
Date: 15 July 2024
Dear Shareholder
Notification of Availability of Documents and Information on our website
This letter is to notify you in accordance with article 131.1(e) of the Company's articles of association for the time being in force that the following documents are available to view and/or download on the Company's website:
- Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024 (Annual Report)
- Notice of Annual General Meeting (Notice of AGM)
(the Annual Report and Notice of AGM together, the Documents)
The website address to access the Documents is;
https://investors.celebrus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations
In order to access documents and information on the Website you will need Adobe Acrobat Reader which can be downloaded free of charge from www.adobe.com/products/acrobat.
If you would prefer to receive the Annual Report in paper form, rather than via the Website, please let us know by emailing investors@celebrus.com.
IMPORTANT NOTICE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
The Documents referred to in this notification include the notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting for 2024 (the AGM), which is to be held at the Company's registered office (Elmbrook House, 18-19 Station Road, Sunbury-on-Thames, England, TW16 6SB) on Thursday, 8th August 2024, beginning at 09:00 BST.
We will be encouraging all shareholders of the Company to exercise their right to appoint a proxy and to submit their voting intention in advance of the AGM. Further information and instructions on how to do this are given in the Notice of AGM. To be valid any proxy form or other instrument appointing a proxy must be received by the Company by e-mail, post or (during normal business hours only) by hand, no later than 09:00 BST on Tuesday, 6th August 2024.
If there need to be any changes to the arrangements for the AGM, shareholders will be notified by way of announcement via the Regulatory News Service.
Following the formal AGM, the Company will be hosting an online Q&A session at 14.00 BST on Thursday 8th August 2024. Further information and instructions on how to register for this session are given in the Notice of AGM.
Yours faithfully,
Thomas K Skelton, Jr (Chair)
For and on behalf of CELEBRUS TECHNOLOGIES PLC
