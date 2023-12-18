(Alliance News) - Celebrus Technologies PLC on Monday named Tom Skelton as its new non-executive chair.

Celebrus Technologies is a Middlesex, England-based data management platform, formerly known as D4t4 Solutions PLC. Its shares fell 5.3% to 180.00 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

Celebrus said Skelton will pick up the role immediately.

It noted, to ensure an orderly handover, he will work alongside current Chair Peter Simmonds until March 2024, at which point Simmonds will step down from the board.

Celebrus said Skelton has over 25 years' experience in chair and chief executive roles in "leading international public companies, and has extensive expertise in software and technology."

Skelton is currently chair of Escher Group and ClearStar Inc.

Chief Executive Bill Bruno said: "We are thankful for Peter's contributions to the business during his tenure at Celebrus, and it has been a pleasure to work with him since taking the CEO role. We are equally as excited to welcome Tom, who stood out amongst a fantastic list of potential candidates that were sourced as we looked for the new chair. I'm personally very excited to work with Tom and drive Celebrus to the next level together."

