Celebrus Technologies PLC - Middlesex, England-based data management platform - Non-Executive Chair elect Tom Skelton buys 50,000 shares at GBP2.16 each, worth GBP107,970, in London in the first week of January. This is Skelton's only holding, a 0.12% stake.

Current stock price: 233.25 pence, down 1.2% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 2.2%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

