Celestial Asia Securities : Notification of publication of 2020 interim report on website (to non-registered shareholders)

09/15/2020 | 05:55am EDT

CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

時富投資集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1049)

16 September 2020

Dear non-registered holder(s) of securities of the Company,

Notification of publication of 2020 interim report on website

We hereby notify you that the following corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at www.cash.com.hk:

  • 2020 interim report.

You may access the Corporate Communications by clicking "Financial Reports" and "Corporate Announcement" under "Investors" section of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive printed copies of the Corporate Communications, you can complete the enclosed request form ("Request Form") and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copies of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copies of the Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact customer service hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980-1333 during business hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited

Suzanne W S Luke

Company Secretary

Encl.

Note: Corporate communication includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders, including but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.

  • For identification purpose only

Request Form

To: Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company") c/o Tricor Standard Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following and all future Corporate Communications (Note 1) of the Company (Note 2):

(Please mark "" in the appropriate box(es))

  1. 2020 interim report
    2020 interim report (in combined English and Chinese versions)
  2. All future Corporate Communications

Printed English version only

Printed Chinese version only

Both printed English and Chinese versions

Signature:

Date:

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

(in block letters)

Contact

telephone number:

Notes:

  1. Corporate communication includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders, including but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.
  2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected above.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your name(s) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your election of means and/or language of receipt of Corporation Communications ("Purposes"). We may transfer your name(s) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your name(s) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfill the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Standard Limited at the above address.

(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to

return the Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing

當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票

Mailing Label 郵寄標籤

Tricor Standard Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼: 37

Hong Kong 香港

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CASH - Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:54:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 1 398 M 180 M 180 M
Net income 2019 -99,4 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net Debt 2019 461 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,84x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 85,6 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 812
Free-Float 3,10%
Chart CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pak-Hoo Kwan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shing Wai Li Chief Financial Officer
Huynh Huu Hanh Chief Technology Officer
Ka Kui Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuk-Yan Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.00%11
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.13%22 421
RH78.23%7 444
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.24.48%7 112
DUNELM GROUP PLC20.50%3 633
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-26.65%1 494
