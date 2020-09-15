Celestial Asia Securities : Notification of publication of 2020 interim report on website (to non-registered shareholders)

CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
時富投資集團有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1049)
16 September 2020
Dear non-registered holder(s) of securities of the Company,
Notification of publication of 2020 interim report on website
We hereby notify you that the following corporate communications ("Corporate Communications") of Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company"), in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at www.cash.com.hk:
You may access the Corporate Communications by clicking "Financial Reports" and "Corporate Announcement" under "Investors" section of the Company's website.
If you wish to receive printed copies of the Corporate Communications, you can complete the enclosed request form ("Request Form") and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copies of the Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.
Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copies of the Corporate Communications, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.
Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact customer service hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980-1333 during business hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited
Suzanne W S Luke
Company Secretary
Encl.
Note: Corporate communication includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders, including but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.
-
For identification purpose only
Request Form
To: Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company") c/o Tricor Standard Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following and all future Corporate Communications (Note 1) of the Company (Note 2):
(Please mark "✓" in the appropriate box(es))
-
2020 interim report
2020 interim report (in combined English and Chinese versions)
-
All future Corporate Communications
Printed English version only
Printed Chinese version only
Both printed English and Chinese versions
|
Signature:
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
Name:
|
|
(English)
|
|
(Chinese)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in block letters)
Contact
telephone number:
Notes:
-
Corporate communication includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders, including but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.
-
By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form and in the language selected above.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of your name(s) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your election of means and/or language of receipt of Corporation Communications ("Purposes"). We may transfer your name(s) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your name(s) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfill the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Standard Limited at the above address.
(Please cut along the dotted line 請沿虛線剪下)
✄
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to
return the Request Form to us.
No postage stamp is required for local mailing
當 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將此郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄， 閣下無需支付郵費或貼上郵票
Mailing Label 郵寄標籤
Tricor Standard Limited
卓佳標準有限公司
Freepost No. 簡便回郵號碼: 37
Hong Kong 香港
