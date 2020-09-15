Log in
CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED    1049

Celestial Asia Securities : Notification of publication of 2020 interim report on website (to registered shareholders)

09/15/2020

CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

時富投資集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1049)

16 September 2020

Dear Shareholder(s),

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company")

Notification of publication of 2020 interim report ("Current Corporate Communications") on website

The Current Corporate Communications of the Company have been prepared in both English and Chinese. Both the English and Chinese versions have been posted on the Company's website at www.cash.com.hk and on the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have chosen (or deemed to have consented) to access all future Corporate Communications (Note) via the Company's website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, you may request printed copies from the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited ("Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Please note that you have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing or sending an email notice to the Share Registrar via the email of the Company at cash1049@cash.com.hk to change your choice of means of receipt of future Corporate Communications.

Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please contact customer service hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980-1333 during business hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited

Suzanne W S Luke

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate communication includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders, including but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

  • For identification purpose only

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CASH - Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 09:49:04 UTC
