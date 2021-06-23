Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1049   BMG2007W1432

CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1049)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celestial Asia Securities : Asian banks' trials with 'tokenised securities' stuck in silos - industry body

06/23/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian financial regulators should do more to support large-scale trials of "tokenised securities", an industry body said on Thursday, since banks and technology firms' current experiments are stuck in different silos, hindering the pace of change.

Tokenised securities are products like shares and bonds whose proof of ownership is recorded on a distributed ledger, the technology that underpins other digital tokens such as bitcoin.

Many banks are exploring the concept, hoping it will help them price and settle transactions more efficiently.

But trials so far involve "three or four firms working together on proofs of concept which are not interoperable", said Laurence Van der Loo, executive director for technology and operations at financial industry body the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA). "What we think should be the next step is a regulator-endorsed full-ecosystem experiment that would explore all the interactions and competitive dynamics. Everyone flags interoperability as a key concern, but all the experiments are still siloed," Van der Loo said.

An ASIFMA report on Thursday said regulators should expand the scope of their existing sandboxes for experimenting with fintech initiatives to enable industry-wide trials.

Regulators in Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan have already issued some guidelines about tokenised securities. DBS issued a S$15 million ($11.14 million) bond as a "security token" on its recently established cryptocurrency exchange last month.

However, the ASIFMA report said regulatory and legal challenges were still the main obstacles for companies involved in tokenised securities.

Van der Loo also said banks were further along than asset managers when it came to tokenising securities.

"At the moment it is very much the sell side looking into this to see the efficiencies it can bring. The buyside interest needs to be there as well, but it is coming," Van der Loo said.

($1 = 1.3462 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Alun John


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.66% 1.5 End-of-day quote.30.43%
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.24% 29.33 End-of-day quote.17.13%
All news about CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
06/23CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Asian banks' trials with 'tokenised securities' stu..
RE
04/22CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Notification of publication of circular dated 23 Ap..
PU
04/22CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Notice of special general meeting
PU
04/08CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Notification of publication of 2020 annual report a..
PU
04/08CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Notification of publication of 2020 annual report a..
PU
04/08CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : (1) general mandates to buy back shares and to issu..
PU
03/15CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Turns to Profit in 2020
MT
2020CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Notification of publication of 2020 interim report ..
PU
2020CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Interim Report 2020
PU
2020CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES  : Notification of publication of 2020 interim report ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 380 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M 5,15 M 5,15 M
Net Debt 2020 297 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 121 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 687
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pak-Hoo Kwan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shing Wai Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Huynh Huu Hanh Chief Technology Officer
Chiu-Mei Law Head-Human Resources & Administration
Ka Kui Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED30.43%16
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.26%19 192
RH53.17%14 232
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.52.21%11 644
DUNELM GROUP PLC11.62%3 881
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.65.03%3 029