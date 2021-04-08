Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited    1049   BMG2007W1432

CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1049)
  Report
Celestial Asia Securities : Notification of publication of 2020 annual report and circular dated 9 April 2021 on website (to registered shareholders)

04/08/2021 | 04:56am EDT
CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED

時 富 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1049)

9 April 2021

Dear Shareholder(s),

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited ("Company")

Notification of publication of 2020 annual report

and circular dated 9 April 2021

("Current Corporate Communications") on website

The Current Corporate Communications of the Company have been prepared in both English and Chinese. Both the English and Chinese versions have been posted on the Company's website at www.cash.com.hk and on the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have chosen (or deemed to have consented) to access all future Corporate Communications (Note) via the Company's website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, you may request printed copies from the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited ("Share Registrar"), at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Please note that you have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing or sending an email notice to the Share Registrar via the email of the Company at cash1049@cash.com.hk to change your choice of means of receipt of future Corporate Communications.

Should you have any query in relation to this letter, please contact customer service hotline of Tricor Standard Limited at (852) 2980-1333 during business hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited

Suzanne W S Luke

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate communication includes any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders, including but not limited to, (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

  •   For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

CASH - Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 08:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 380 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
Net Debt 2020 296 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,76x
Yield 2020 21,7%
Capitalization 128 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 777
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pak-Hoo Kwan Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shing Wai Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Huynh Huu Hanh Chief Technology Officer
Chiu-Mei Law Head-Human Resources & Administration
Ka Kui Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LIMITED38.26%16
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.36%20 823
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.75.38%13 609
RH31.29%12 337
DUNELM GROUP PLC11.13%3 762
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.60.70%3 394
