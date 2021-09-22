Celestica : Acquires PCI Final Analyst Call Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those related to our future growth, prospects and possible future actions; trends in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry and our segments (and/or their constituent businesses), and their anticipated impact on our business; our strategies; use of our credit facility; our anticipated acquisition (PCI Acquisition) of PCI Limited (PCI), and the anticipated timing, cost, financing, impact, synergies and benefits thereof, including those on slides 5, and 7-12"Strong Foundation to Drive Shareholder Value," "Compelling Benefits toLong-termStrategy," "PCI Acquisition Directly Aligned with M&A Criteria," "PCI's Strong Outlook is Expected to be Accretive to Celestica's Financial Metrics", "Compelling, High Growth Business That Accelerates Celestica's Strategy," "Steady Margin Expansion Creates Opportunity to Unlock Shareholder Value," and "Raising 2022 Outlook", as well as other statements concerning Celestica, PCI and their respective businesses; and our and PCI's anticipated and/or projected financial and/or operational results and targets, including as a result of the PCI Acquisition. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "continues," "project," "potential," "possible," "contemplate," "seek," or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as "may," "might," "will," "could," "should," or "would," or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
Forward-looking statements are provided to assist readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. This information has been provided to give an indication of Celestica's current expectations concerning the impact of the PCI Acquisition and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks discussed in our public filings at www.sedar.comand www.sec.gov, including in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (see, among other risk disclosures therein, Item 3(D), "Key Information - Risk Factors," Item 5 "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and Item 11, "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk") and our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) filed with, and subsequent reports on Form 6-K furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as applicable, the Canadian Securities Administrators, as well as risks related to: the failure to obtain (or a delay in obtaining) the necessary regulatory approval or the failure to satisfy the other closing conditions required for our purchase of PCI; a material adverse change at PCI; operational impacts that may affect PCI's ability to achieve anticipated financial results; the purchase price for PCI varying from the expected amount; the inability to use cash on hand and/or borrowings under our credit facility (including a new anticipated term loan, or if unavailable at acquisition closing, borrowings under our revolver) to fund the PCI Acquisition as anticipated;; the failure to consummate the purchase of PCI when anticipated, in a timely manner, or at all, that the correlation between
gross margin and valuation of peers specified herein is not causal, and that notwithstanding any increase in Celestica's gross margin or the profitability of Celestica's ATS segment (with or without the PCI Acquisition), there
is no positive impact on our valuation; and if the PCI Acquisition is consummated, a failure to successfully integrate the PCI Acquisition, further develop our capabilities and/or customer base in expected markets or otherwise expand our portfolio of solutions, and/or achieve the other expected synergies and benefits from the PCI Acquisition; retaining or expanding our business due to execution or quality issues (including our ability to successfully resolve these challenges); our having sufficient financial resources to fund currently anticipated financial actions and obligations and to pursue desirable business opportunities; and potential negative impacts on our business resulting from significant uses of cash, securities issuances and/or increased third-party indebtedness for acquisitions (including increased third-party indebtedness for the anticipated PCI Acquisition) or to otherwise fund our operations.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on various assumptions, many of which involve factors that are beyond our control. Our material assumptions include those discussed in our public filings at www.sedar.comand www.sec.govunder the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" or similarly-captioned sections, including in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F and our most recent MD&A filed with, and subsequent reports on Form 6-K furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as applicable, the Canadian Securities Administrators, as well as that: the applicable regulatory approval will be obtained and the other closing conditions to our purchase of PCI will be satisfied in a timely manner; no material adverse change will have occurred at PCI; our purchase of PCI will be consummated in a timely manner and on anticipated terms; our ability to use available cash on hand and incur further indebtedness under our credit facility will be as expected in order to finance the PCI Acquisition as anticipated; once acquired, we are able to successfully integrate PCI, further develop our ATS business, and achieve the other expected synergies and benefits from the PCI Acquisition; that all financial information provided by PCI is accurate and complete, and that all PCI forecasts of operating results are reasonable are were provided to Celestica in good faith; and we will continue to have sufficient financial resources to fund currently anticipated financial actions and obligations and to pursue desirable business opportunities, as well as the assumptions underlying our financial projections set forth in the Appendix to this presentation. While management believes these assumptions to be reasonable under the current circumstances, they may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially (and adversely) from those that would have been achieved had such assumptions been accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements
Non-IFRS Financial Measures, PCI Information and Selected Peer Information
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In addition, this presentation refers to non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), non-US GAAP and non-Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") financial measures. Non-IFRS, non- GAAP and non-SFRS(I) financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, US GAAP or SFRS(I), respectively and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by public companies that use non-IFRS,non-GAAP or non-SFRS(I) financial measures, as applicable, to describe similar operating metrics. Non-IFRS/GAAP/SFRS(I) financial measures are not measures of performance under IFRS/GAAP/SFRS(I) (as applicable) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any applicable IFRS/GAAP/SFRS(I) financial measure. We do not provide reconciliations for forward-lookingnon-IFRS financial measures, as we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various events that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted (including the PCI Acquisition), and that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking IFRS financial measure. For these same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-lookingnon-IFRS financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding IFRS financial measures.
PCI Information
All historical financial information with respect to the operations of PCI has been provided to Celestica by PCI, and we do not assume any responsibility or liability for the verification, accuracy or completeness of such information. Projected financial results of PCI are based on good faith estimates and assumptions of Celestica's management derived from forecasts and financial information provided by PCI. We have relied upon the management of PCI as to the reasonableness and achievability of their financial and operating forecasts and projections (and the assumptions and bases therefor), and we have assumed that all such information has been reasonably prepared and represents the best currently available estimates and judgments of such management and that the forecasts, projections and estimates reflected in such information will be realized in the amounts and in the time periods currently estimated by such management, but there can be no assurance that this will be the case.
Selected Peer Information
This presentation includes information from specified external reports, publications and filings (including on slides 10 and 11). We have not independently analyzed or verified any of the data from such third-party sources, or their underlying definitions, studies, surveys or assumptions. Market and economic data is subject to variations and cannot be verified by us due to limits on the availability and reliability of data inputs, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in such documents.
Today's Speakers
Rob Mionis
Mandeep Chawla
Eng Lin ("EL") Teo
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Celestica
Celestica
PCI Limited
Strong Foundation to Drive Shareholder Value
1 Transformation
2 Optimization
3 Growth
Reshaped our portfolio to better
Disengaged from $1.25B in non-strategic revenue
align with our strategy
Engaged in restructuring actions to
Drove $75M network-wide efficiencies program,
supporting 6 consecutive quarters of non-IFRS operating
decrease cost base
margin(1) expansion
Executed disciplined acquisitions
Diversified into high growth, high margin end markets by
in ATS
acquiring Atrenne and Impakt
Invested in engineering capabilities
HPS business has achieved ~$1B in annual revenue(2)
and technology platforms
More than doubled ATS engineering-led wins in 2020, YTY
Focus on organic growth
Non-Cisco LTM revenue(3) has grown 5% YTY
Targeting 10% ATS segment organic growth in 2022
Lifecycle Solutions represents 60% of consolidated
Focus on diversification
revenues (2Q21) vs. 39% in FY17
Acceleration of diversification via PCI acquisition
See the Appendix for the definition of non-IFRS operating margin. See our quarterly earnings releases for a reconciliation of historic non-IFRS operating margin to IFRS earnings (loss) before income taxes as a percentage of revenue.
From June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021
Reflects revenue from all customers other than Cisco Systems, Inc. from June 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
