  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Celestica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:04:23 2023-06-08 am EDT
17.16 CAD   -0.29%
11:09aCelestica Closes US$148.8-Million Secondary Share Offering by Onex
MT
11:02aCelestica Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares by Onex Corporation
GL
06/07Celestica : Underwriting Agreement, dated June 5, 2023, among Celestica Inc., Onex Corporation and RBC Capital Markets, LLC 5.1 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celestica Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares by Onex Corporation

06/08/2023 | 11:02am EDT
TORONTO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (“Celestica”) (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, announced the closing of the previously-announced offering by Onex Corporation (“Onex”), its controlling shareholder, of 12,000,000 of Celestica’s subordinate voting shares (“SVS”) at a price to the public of US$12.40 per SVS. Celestica did not sell any SVS and did not receive any proceeds from the offering. RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriter for the offering.

The offering was made in the United States only by means of a prospectus supplement to a base prospectus forming a part of an effective registration statement on Form F-3ASR (File No. 333-241513) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You may obtain these documents for free on EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the base prospectus and the prospectus supplement relating to this offering may also be obtained from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This offering was made in Canada only by means of a prospectus supplement, together with a short form base shelf prospectus for the province of Québec and an amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus for all other provinces and territories of Canada. You may obtain these documents for free on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Celestica securities, nor shall there be an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any Celestica securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any public offering of securities in the United States or Canada will be made solely by means of ‎an applicable prospectus and prospectus supplement. ‎

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.


Analyst Recommendations on CELESTICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 644 M - -
Net income 2023 166 M - -
Net Debt 2023 405 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,01x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 551 M 1 551 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 20 611
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart CELESTICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Celestica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELESTICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Executive Director
Mandeep Chawla Senior Vice President-Finance
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Yann L. Etienvre Chief Operations Officer
Laurette T. Koellner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELESTICA INC.10.35%1 551
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.79%46 887
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.8.11%46 254
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD27.96%37 955
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.46%27 175
JABIL INC.37.45%12 438
