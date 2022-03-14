Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Celestica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/14 02:40:41 pm
14.65 CAD   -1.15%
02:40pCelestica Files Form 20-F
GL
02:40pCelestica Files Form 20-F
GL
03/01Atrenne certified to iso 13485 for medical device design
PR
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Celestica Files Form 20-F

03/14/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the company's website at www.celestica.com in the Investor Relations section. The Form 20-F can also be viewed at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

The company's shareholders are entitled to receive copies of the Form 20-F free of charge. Shareholders can request the document by contacting clsir@celestica.com. Shareholders who have already requested a copy of the Form 20-F will receive this document in the mail.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, Capital Equipment, and Energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com.

The company's securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 625 M - -
Net income 2021 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 454 M 1 454 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 18 226
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mandeep Chawla Senior Vice President-Finance
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Todd C. Cooper Chief Operations Officer
Eamon J. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELESTICA INC.5.11%1 454
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.44%50 486
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-15.84%44 088
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-30.28%39 804
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.26%10 183
YAGEO CORPORATION-9.07%8 243