  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Celestica Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celestica : PCI Overview

09/22/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Celestica to Acquire PCI Limited

Advances Celestica's High-Growth,High-Margin Strategy by Expanding Capabilities in Key Markets and Strengthening Presence in Asia.

Building on Portfolio Transformation and Expanding in High-Growth Markets

Strengthens approach toward engineering-focused engagements, including full product development in the following areas:

  • Radio Frequency: supports telematics solutions like fleet management
  • Human Machine Interface (HMI): commercial control panels, display tablets for industrial machines, voice recognition and AI capabilities
  • Internet of Things (IoT): including embedded radio modules and sensors used in asset tracking, data harvesting
  • Embedded systems: including Single Board Computers, Computers on Modules (COMs)

Adds differentiated engineering and design capabilities, as well as IP, in electronics, radio frequency (RF) solutions and proprietary embedded products

Diversifies customer base with addition of 20+ customers

Enhances ATS business and expands portfolio to better support customers through product lifecycles

Adds Compelling, High-Growth Business

~$325M of annual revenue (2021E)

100% of revenue

with 10% 3-yr revenue CAGR

from diversified markets

2021 Projected Adj. EBITDA

Strong free cash flow

Margin of 13.9% 1

and ROIC

Enhances Capabilities in Attractive Growth Markets

Transaction Highlights

Acquiring PCI from

Platinum Equity for

$306M

in cash.

Attractive EV / EBITDA ratio

less than 7x

Accretive to non-IFRS adjusted EPS in the first year; ROI expected to exceed Celestica's cost of capital by the second year, or sooner

Expected to close by

4Q

mid fourth quarter

2021, subject to

2021

applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Bluetooth

Strategically Located Facilities Strengthen Presence in Asia to Serve Diverse U.S. and European Customer Base.

Manufacturing Facilities

Design & Engineering Centers

Global Headquarters

GPS

Wifi

CHINA

KUNSHAN

MANILA

PHILIPPINES

SINGAPORE

BATAM

INDONESIA

BANDUNG

Updating 2022 Guidance to Reflect PCI Transaction

Pre-PCI

Post-PCI

Pre-PCI

Post-PCI

2022 REVENUE

$6.0B

$6.3B

2022 ATS REVENUE

-

~$2.8B

MARGIN RANGE

3.75%-4.50%

4.0%-5.0%

2022 ATS MARGIN

5.0%-6.0%

~5.5%

DEBT / NON-IFRS

2022 EPS

≥10%

≥20%

ADJUSTED EBITDA2

1.4x

1.8x

GROWTH RATE

(anticipated pro-forma basis)

Note: Refer to Celestica's September 22, 2021 investor presentation for definitions of Celestica's non-IFRS financial measures and PCI's non-SFRS(I) financial measures, and related assumptions.

1Please refer to Celestica's September 21, 2021 press release and September 22, 2021 investor presentation for definitions of PCI's non-SRFS(I) adjusted EBITDA and non-SFRS(I) adjusted EBITDA margin and underlying assumptions. 2Please refer to Celestica's press release on September 21, 2021 for a calculation of the Pre-PCI and Post-PCIpro-forma gross debt / non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA ratio.

Disclaimer

Celestica Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 619 M - -
Net income 2021 104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 021 M 1 021 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 18 226
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart CELESTICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Celestica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELESTICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,05 $
Average target price 10,03 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mandeep Chawla Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Todd C. Cooper Chief Operations Officer
Eamon J. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELESTICA INC.0.49%1 021
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%560 011
NVIDIA CORPORATION62.74%530 300
INTEL CORPORATION6.12%214 494
BROADCOM INC.12.14%202 099
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.34%178 143