Celestica : PCI Overview

Building on Portfolio Transformation and Expanding in High-Growth Markets

Strengthens approach toward engineering-focused engagements, including full product development in the following areas:

Radio Frequency: supports telematics solutions like fleet management

Human Machine Interface (HMI): commercial control panels, display tablets for industrial machines, voice recognition and AI capabilities

Internet of Things (IoT): including embedded radio modules and sensors used in asset tracking, data harvesting

Embedded systems: including Single Board Computers, Computers on Modules (COMs)

Adds differentiated engineering and design capabilities, as well as IP, in electronics, radio frequency (RF) solutions and proprietary embedded products

Diversifies customer base with addition of 20+ customers

Enhances ATS business and expands portfolio to better support customers through product lifecycles

Adds Compelling, High-Growth Business

~$325M of annual revenue (2021E) 100% of revenue with 10% 3-yr revenue CAGR from diversified markets 2021 Projected Adj. EBITDA Strong free cash flow Margin of 13.9% 1 and ROIC

Enhances Capabilities in Attractive Growth Markets