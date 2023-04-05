Advanced search
    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:02:03 2023-04-05 pm EDT
16.14 CAD   -2.95%
03/14Celestica Says Onex Plans to Convert Celestica MVS to SVS
MT
Celestica Q1 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call Thursday, April 27, 2023

04/05/2023 | 11:56am EDT
TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS) first quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Thursday, April 27. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 26.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1608155&tp_key=5db3909c35

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 602 M - -
Net income 2023 172 M - -
Net Debt 2023 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 502 M 1 502 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 611
Free-Float 82,8%
Technical analysis trends CELESTICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,36 $
Average target price 11,06 $
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Executive Director
Mandeep Chawla Senior Vice President-Finance
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Yann L. Etienvre Chief Operations Officer
Laurette T. Koellner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELESTICA INC.8.98%1 502
AMPHENOL CORPORATION6.67%47 348
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.10%44 843
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD20.99%38 089
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.09%31 829
JABIL INC.28.24%11 342
