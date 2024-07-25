CELESTICA INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 In this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A), "Celestica," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Celestica Inc. and its subsidiaries. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with our June 30, 2024 unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements), and our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (2023 20-F), including our 2023 audited consolidated financial statements (2023 AFS) contained therein, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts are expressed in United States (U.S.) dollars. As used herein, "Q1," "Q2," "Q3," and "Q4" followed by a year refers to the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter and fourth quarter of such year, respectively. The first half of 2024 is referred to herein as "1H 2024", and the first half of 2023 is referred to herein as "1H 2023." The information in this discussion is provided as of July 24, 2024 unless we indicate otherwise. Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (U.S. Securities Act), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (U.S. Exchange Act), and contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements related to: our priorities, intended areas of focus, targets, objectives, and goals; trends in the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry and our segments (and/or their constituent businesses) and their anticipated impact; the anticipated impact of current market conditions on each of our segments (and/or their constituent businesses) and near term expectations; potential restructuring and divestiture actions; our anticipated financial and/or operating results and outlook, including expected revenue increases and decreases, as well as growth in certain businesses and end markets; our strategies; our credit risk; the potential impact of acquisitions, or program wins, transfers, losses or disengagements; materials, component and supply chain constraints; anticipated expenses, capital expenditures and other working capital requirements and contractual obligations (and intended methods of funding such items); the impact of our price reductions and longer payment terms; our intended repatriation of certain undistributed earnings from foreign subsidiaries (and amounts we do not intend to repatriate in the foreseeable future); the potential impact of tax and litigation outcomes; our ability to use certain tax losses; intended investments in our business; the potential impact of the pace of technological changes, customer outsourcing, program transfers, and the global economic environment; the impact of our outstanding indebtedness; liquidity and the sufficiency of our capital resources; financial statement estimates and assumptions; potential adverse impacts of events outside of our control (including those described under "External factors that may impact our business" below) (External Events); mandatory prepayments under our credit facility; our compliance with covenants under our credit facility; refinancing debt at maturity; income tax incentives; and expectations regarding the acceptance of offers to sell accounts receivable (A/R) under our A/R sales program and supplier financing programs. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "continues," "project," "target," "objective," "goal," "potential," "possible," "contemplate," "seek," or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as "may," "might," "will," "could," "should," or "would," or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and for forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: customer and segment concentration; challenges of replacing revenue from completed, lost or non-renewed programs or customer disengagements; managing our business during uncertain market, political and economic conditions, including among others, global inflation and/or recession, and geopolitical uncertainty and other risks associated with our international operations, including the impact of military actions and conflicts (e.g., the Russia/Ukraine conflict and/or conflicts in the Middle East area, including the Israel/Hamas/Iran conflict and those related to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea), increased tensions between mainland China and Taiwan, protectionism and reactive countermeasures, economic or other sanctions, and/or trade barriers; shipping delays and increased shipping costs (including as a result of shipping disruptions in the Red Sea); managing changes in customer demand; our customers' ability to compete and succeed using products we manufacture and services we provide; delays in the delivery and availability of components, services and/or materials, as well as their costs 1

and quality; our inventory levels and practices; the cyclical and volatile nature of our semiconductor business; changes in our mix of customers and/or the types of products or services we provide, including negative impacts of higher concentrations of lower margin programs; price, margin pressures, and other competitive factors and adverse market conditions affecting, and the highly competitive nature of, the EMS and original design manufacturer (ODM) industries in general and our segments in particular (including the risk that anticipated market conditions do not materialize); challenges associated with new customers or programs, or the provision of new services; interest rate fluctuations; rising commodity, materials and component costs, as well as rising labor costs and changing labor conditions; changes in U.S. policies or legislation; customer relationships with emerging companies; recruiting or retaining skilled talent; our ability to adequately protect intellectual property and confidential information; the variability of revenue and operating results; unanticipated disruptions to our cash flows; deterioration in financial markets or the macro-economic environment, including as a result of global inflation and/or recession; maintaining sufficient financial resources to fund currently anticipated financial actions and obligations and to pursue desirable business opportunities; the expansion or consolidation of our operations; the inability to maintain adequate utilization of our workforce; integrating and achieving the anticipated benefits from acquisitions (including our acquisition of NCS Global Services LLC (NCS)) and "operate-in-place" arrangements; execution and/or quality issues (including our ability to successfully resolve these challenges); non-performance by counterparties; negative impacts on our business resulting from any significant uses of cash, securities issuances, and/or additional increases in third-party indebtedness (including as a result of an inability to sell desired amounts under our uncommitted A/R sales program or supplier financing programs); disruptions to our operations, or those of our customers, component suppliers and/or logistics partners, including as a result of External Events; defects or deficiencies in our products, services or designs; volatility in the commercial aerospace industry; compliance with customer-driven policies and standards, and third-party certification requirements; negative impacts on our business resulting from our increased third-party indebtedness; declines in U.S. and other government budgets, changes in government spending or budgetary priorities, or delays in contract awards; changes to our operating model; foreign currency volatility; our global operations and supply chain; competitive bid selection processes; our dependence on industries affected by rapid technological change; rapidly evolving and changing technologies, and changes in our customers' business or outsourcing strategies; increasing taxes; tax audits, and challenges of defending our tax positions; obtaining, renewing or meeting the conditions of tax incentives and credits; the management of our information technology systems, and the fact that while we have not been materially impacted by computer viruses, malware, ransomware, hacking incidents or outages, we have been (and may in the future be) the target of such events; the impact of our restructuring actions and/or productivity initiatives, including a failure to achieve anticipated benefits therefrom; the incurrence of future restructuring charges, impairment charges, other unrecovered write-downs of assets (including inventory) or operating losses; the inability to prevent or detect all errors or fraud; compliance with applicable laws and regulations; our pension and other benefit plan obligations; changes in accounting judgments, estimates and assumptions; our ability to maintain compliance with applicable credit facility covenants; our total return swap agreement; our ability to refinance our indebtedness from time to time; our credit rating; activist shareholders; current or future litigation, governmental actions, and/or changes in legislation or accounting standards; volatility in our common share price; the limitations on common share repurchases, or a determination not to repurchase common shares, under any normal course issuer bid (NCIB); potential unenforceability of judgments; negative publicity; the impact of climate change; our ability to achieve our environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets and goals, including with respect to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions reduction; and our potential vulnerability to take-over or tender offer. The foregoing and other material risks and uncertainties are discussed in our public filings at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, including in this MD&A, our 2023 20-F filed with, and subsequent reports on Form 6-K furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and as applicable, the Canadian Securities Administrators. Our forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, many of which involve factors that are beyond our control. Our material assumptions include: no significant decline in the global economy or in economic activity in our end markets due to a major recession or otherwise; growth in manufacturing outsourcing from customers in diversified markets; continued growth in the advancement and commercialization of artificial intelligence technologies and cloud computing, supporting sustained high levels of capital expenditure investments by leading hyperscaler customers; no unforeseen disruptions due to geopolitical factors (including war) causing significant negative impacts to economic activity, global or regional supply chains or normal business operations; no unexpected transfers, losses or disengagements; no unforeseen adverse changes in our mix of businesses; no unforeseen adverse changes in the regulatory environment; no undue negative impact on our customers' ability to compete and succeed using products we manufacture and services we provide; continued growth in our end markets; no significant unforeseen negative impacts to our operations (including from mutations or resurgences of COVID-19); no unforeseen materials price increases, margin pressures, or other competitive factors affecting the EMS or ODM industries in general or our segments in particular; our ability to fully recover our tangible losses caused by the 2022 fire at our Batam facility in Indonesia through insurance claims; our ability to retain programs and customers; the stability of currency exchange rates; compliance by third parties with their contractual obligations; that our customers will retain liability for product/component tariffs and countermeasures; our ability to keep pace with rapidly changing technological developments; the successful resolution of quality issues that arise from time to time; our ability to successfully diversify our customer base and develop new capabilities; our ability to successfully integrate NCS and achieve anticipated 2

financial results and synergies; that NCS provided accurate and complete financial information, and reasonable and good faith financial projections; the availability of capital resources for, and the permissibility under our credit facility of, repurchases of outstanding common shares under NCIBs, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations pertaining to NCIBs; compliance with applicable credit facility covenants; that global inflation will not have a material impact on our revenues or expenses; our maintenance of sufficient financial resources to fund currently anticipated financial actions and obligations and to pursue desirable business opportunities; as well as those related to the following: the level of materials constraints and their impact; fluctuation of production schedules from our customers in terms of volume and mix of products or services; the timing and execution of, and investments associated with, ramping new business; supplier performance and quality, pricing and terms; the costs and availability of components, materials, services, equipment, labor, energy and transportation; global tax legislation changes; the timing, execution and effect of restructuring actions; the components of our leverage ratios (as defined in our credit facility); anticipated demand levels across our businesses; and the impact of anticipated market conditions on our businesses. Although management believes its assumptions to be reasonable under the current circumstances, they may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially (and adversely) from those that would have been achieved had such assumptions been accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Overview Celestica's business: We deliver innovative supply chain solutions globally to customers in two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). Our ATS segment consists of our ATS end market, and is comprised of our Aerospace and Defense (A&D), Industrial, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Our CCS segment consists of our Communications and Enterprise (servers and storage) end markets. Information regarding our reportable segments is included in note 3 to the Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements, filed at www.sedarplus.ca and furnished with this MD&A on Form 6-K at www.sec.gov, and in note 25 to the 2023 AFS. Our customers include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cloud-based and other service providers, including hyperscalers, and other companies in a wide range of industries. Our global headquarters are located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We operate a network of sites and centers of excellence strategically located in North America, Europe and Asia, with specialized end-to-end supply chain capabilities tailored to meet specific market and customer product lifecycle requirements. We offer a comprehensive range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair, return and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services. Our Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) offering (within our CCS segment) includes the development of infrastructure platforms, hardware and software design solutions, including open-source software that complements our hardware offerings, and services that can be used as-is, or customized for specific applications in collaboration with our customers, and management of program design and aspects of the supply chain, manufacturing, and after-market support, including ITAD and asset management services. See "Overview - Overview of business environment" in Item 5, Operating and Financial Review and Prospects (Item 5), of our 2023 20-F, for a description of the products and services in each of our segments. Our ATS segment businesses typically have higher margin profiles and margin volatility, higher working capital requirements, and longer product life cycles than the traditional businesses in our CCS segment. Our CCS segment is subject to negative pricing pressures driven by the highly competitive nature of this market and is experiencing technology-driven demand shifts, which are not expected to abate. Our traditional CCS segment businesses typically have lower margin profiles, lower working capital requirements, and higher volumes than the businesses in our ATS segment. Within our CCS segment, however, our HPS business (which includes firmware/software enablement across all primary IT infrastructure data center technologies, open source software offerings that complement our hardware platforms, and aftermarket services including ITAD) typically has a higher margin profile than our traditional CCS businesses, but also requires specific investments (including research and development (R&D)) and higher working capital. Our CCS segment generally experiences a high degree of volatility in terms of revenue and product/service mix, and as a result, our CCS segment margin can fluctuate from period to period. In recent periods, we have experienced an increasing shift in the mix of our programs towards cloud-based and other service providers, which are cyclically different from our traditional OEM customers, creating more volatility and 3

unpredictability in our revenue patterns, and additional challenges with respect to the management of our supply chain and working capital requirements. Overview of business environment: The electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry is highly competitive. Demand can be volatile from period to period, aggressive pricing is a common business dynamic, and customers may shift production between EMS and original design manufacturing (ODM) providers for a variety of reasons. See "Overview - Overview of business environment" in Item 5 of our 2023 20-F for further detail. As a result, customer and segment revenue and mix, as well as overall profitability, are difficult to forecast. The loss of one or more major customers could have a material adverse effect on our operating results, financial position and cash flows. Managing our operations is complex, and our financial results often fluctuate, in each case as a result of, among other factors, product lifecycles in the markets we serve, production lead times required by our customers, our ability to secure materials and components, our ability to manage staffing and talent dynamics, rapid shifts in technology, model obsolescence, commoditization of certain products, the emergence of new business models, shifting patterns of demand, the proliferation of software-defined technologies enabling the disaggregation of software and hardware, product oversupply, changing supply chains and customer supply chain requirements, and the build-up by customers of inventory buffers. For example, the shift from traditional network and data center infrastructures to highly scalable, virtualized, cloud-based environments, have adversely impacted some of our traditional CCS segment customers, and favorably impacted our service provider customers and our HPS business. Capacity utilization, customer mix and the types of products and services we provide are important factors affecting our financial performance. The number of sites, the location of qualified personnel, the manufacturing and engineering capacity and network, and the mix of business through that capacity are also vital considerations for EMS and ODM providers in terms of generating appropriate returns. Because the EMS industry is working capital intensive, we believe that non-IFRS adjusted return on invested capital (ROIC), which is primarily based on non-IFRS operating earnings (each discussed in "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below) and investments in working capital and equipment, is an important metric for measuring an EMS provider's financial performance. External factors that may impact our business: External factors that could adversely impact our industry and/or business include government legislation, regulations, or policies, supplier or customer financial difficulties, natural disasters, fires and related disruptions, political instability, increased political tension between countries (including threats of retaliatory action from the Chinese government due to ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China, and increased tensions between mainland China and Taiwan), geopolitical dynamics, terrorism, armed conflict (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, and conflicts in the Middle East area, including the Israel/Hamas/Iran conflict and those related to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea (collectively, Middle East Conflicts)), labor or social unrest, criminal activity, cybersecurity incidents, unusually adverse weather conditions (including those caused by climate change), such as hurricanes, tornados, other extreme storms, wildfires, droughts and floods, disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies, and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which we, our customers, our suppliers, and/or our logistics partners operate. These types of events could disrupt operations at one or more of our sites or those of our customers, component suppliers and/or our logistics partners. These events could also lead to higher costs or supply shortages and may disrupt the delivery of components to us, or our ability to provide finished products or services to our customers, any of which could (and in the case of materials constraints, had in the past and may in the future) have a material negative impact on our operating results. Neither the Russia/Ukraine conflict, nor the Middle East Conflicts, has had a significant impact on our supply chain, but there can be no assurance that this will continue to be the case. See "Recent Developments - Segment Environment" below and in Item 5 of our 2023 20-F, for a discussion of the impact of global supply chain constraints on our business in recent periods, as well as potential future impacts. Uncertainties resulting from government policies or legislation, and/or increased political tensions between countries, may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. In general, changes in social, political, regulatory and economic conditions or in laws and policies governing foreign trade, taxation, manufacturing, clean energy, the healthcare industry, and/or development and investment in the jurisdictions in which we, and/or our customers or suppliers operate, could materially adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. See "Operating Results - Income taxes" below, and Item 3(D), Key Information - Risk Factors, "Our operations have been and could continue to be 4

adversely affected by events outside our control" and "U.S. policies or legislation could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition" of our 2023 20-Ffor additional detail. Governmental actions related to international trade agreements have increased (and could further increase) the cost to our U.S. customers who use our non-U.S. manufacturing sites and components, and vice versa, which may materially and adversely impact demand for our services, our results of operations or our financial condition. In prior periods, our Capital Equipment business and, to a lesser extent, our CCS segment were negatively impacted by U.S. technology export controls with respect to China, and China's policy supporting its private sector businesses. We have increased the resilience of our global network to manage this dynamic. However, given the uncertainty regarding the scope and duration of these (or further) trade actions and whether trade tensions will escalate further, their impact on the demand for our services, our operations and results for future periods cannot be currently quantified, but may be material. We will continue to monitor the scope and duration of trade actions by the U.S. and other governments on our business. Inflationary pressures could adversely impact our financial results by increasing costs for labor and materials. Our operating costs have increased, and may continue to increase, as a result of the growth in inflation due to the uncertain economic environment. Although we have been successful in offsetting the majority of our increased costs with increased pricing for our products and services to date, we cannot assure continued success in this regard, and unrecovered increased operating costs in future periods would adversely impact our margins. We cannot predict future trends in the rate of inflation or other negative economic factors or associated increases in our operating costs. Further, our customers may choose to reduce their business with us as a result of increases to our pricing. In addition, uncertainty in the global economy (including the severity and duration of global inflation and/or recession) and financial markets may impact current and future demand for our customers' products and services, and consequently, our operations. We continue to monitor the dynamics and impacts of the global economic and financial environment and work to manage our priorities, costs and resources to anticipate and prepare for any changes we deem necessary. We rely on a variety of contracted or common carriers to transport raw materials and components from our suppliers to us, and to transport our products to our customers. The use of contracted or common carriers is subject to a number of risks, including: increased costs due to rising energy prices and labor, vehicle and insurance costs; hijacking and theft resulting in lost shipments; delivery delays resulting from port congestion and labor shortages and/or strikes; and other factors beyond our control. Although we attempt to mitigate our liability for any losses resulting from these risks through the use of multiple carriers and modes of transport, as well as insurance, any costs or losses relating to shipping or shipping delays that cannot be mitigated, avoided or passed on to our customers could reduce our profitability, require us to manufacture replacement products or damage our relationships with our customers. Although we have incurred some increased shipping expenses and delays as a result of the Middle East Conflicts, such increases and delays have not been significant to date. However, there can be no assurance that this will continue to be the case. The pace of technological changes and the frequency of customer outsourcing or transferring business among EMS and/or ODM competitors, may impact our business, results of operations and/or financial condition. Data center deployments, which have numerous, specific infrastructure requirements, have influenced our revenue variability and may continue to impact our future demand. We rely on IT networks and systems, including those of third-party service providers, to process, transmit and store electronic information. In particular, we depend on our IT infrastructure for a variety of functions, including product manufacturing, worldwide financial reporting, inventory and other data management, procurement, invoicing and email communications. Any of these systems are susceptible to outages due to fire, floods, power loss, telecommunications failures, terrorist attacks, sabotage, cybersecurity threats and incidents, and similar events. Although we have not been materially impacted by computer viruses, malware, ransomware, hacking incidents or outages, we have been (and may in the future be) the target of such events. We maintain high levels of inventory to support the growth of our business (and previously in response to global supply chain constraints). We continue to work with our customers to obtain cash deposits to alleviate the impact of inventory purchases on our cash flows. See Item 3(D), Key Information - Risk Factors, "Our products and services involve inventory risk" of our 2023 20-F for further detail. Insufficient customer liquidity may result in significant delays in or defaults on payments owed to us. In addition, customer financial difficulties or changes in demand for our customers' products may result in order cancellations and higher 5

than expected levels of inventory, which could have a material adverse impact on our operating results and working capital performance. We may not be able to return or resell this inventory, or we may be required to hold the inventory for an extended period of time, any of which may result in our having to record additional inventory reserves. We may also be unable to recover all of the amounts owed to us by a customer, including amounts to cover unused inventory or capital investments we incurred to support that customer's business. Our failure to collect amounts owed to us and/or the loss of one or more major customers could have a material adverse effect on our operating results, financial position and cash flows. See "External Factors that May Impact our Business" in Item 5 of our 2023 20-F for a discussion of additional factors beyond our control that may have an adverse impact on our business. Recent Developments: Segment Environment: ATS Segment: ATS segment revenue decreased 11% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, primarily driven by the anticipated continuation of demand softness in our Industrial business (34% revenue decrease), partially offset by revenue increases in each of our A&D business (15% increase) and Capital Equipment business (16% increase). We expect A&D demand to remain strong and Capital Equipment demand to continue to recover in the second half of 2024. We anticipate Industrial business revenue to increase in the second half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2024. ATS segment margin decreased to 4.6% in Q2 2024 compared to 4.8% in Q2 2023, primarily driven by a reduction in operating leverage. CCS Segment: CCS segment revenue increased 51% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, driven by strong growth in both our Enterprise and Communications end markets. Revenue in our Enterprise end market increased by 37% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, driven by strong demand for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) compute products from our hyperscaler customers. Revenue in our Communications end market increased by 64% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, driven by increased demand for HPS networking products from our hyperscaler customers. Our HPS revenue in Q2 2024 of $686.0 million increased 94% compared to Q2 2023, and accounted for 29% of our total revenues. We anticipate our CCS segment revenue to further increase in the second half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2024. CCS segment margin increased to 7.2% in Q2 2024 compared to 6.0% in Q2 2023, primarily driven by operating leverage, production efficiency and improved mix. Global Uncertainties: As some sub-tier suppliers providing raw materials such as high-grade aluminum are partially dependent on supply from Russia/Ukraine, we will continue to closely monitor the supply availability and price fluctuations of these raw materials. However, the impact of the current Russia/Ukraine conflict on our supply chain has not been significant to date. In addition, as certain of our suppliers are located in, and we source certain parts from, the Middle East, we are closely monitoring the impact of the Middle East Conflicts on our supply chain. We are in close contact with our suppliers and logistics providers in the area, and neither we nor they (to our knowledge) have experienced any significant impact to date. Also see "External factors that may impact our business" above. Global supply chain constraints have negatively impacted our operations in the past, resulting in extended lead times for certain components and impacting the availability of materials required to support customer programs. Although the adverse impacts of supply chain constraints have been minimal in recent periods, they may resurface again in the future. See Item 3(D), Key Information - Risk Factors, "We are dependent on third parties to supply certain materials, and our results were negatively affected by the availability of such materials in the past and may be negatively affected by the quality, availability and cost of such materials in the future" of our 2023 20-F. 6

Removal of Multiple Voting Shares and Re-designation of Subordinate Voting Shares as Common Shares: At our April 25, 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, our shareholders approved Articles of Amendment to our Articles of Incorporation to remove the provisions relating to our multiple voting shares (as such shares were no longer outstanding) and to re-designate our subordinate voting shares as common shares (Common Shares), effective as of such date. We refer to our common equity as Common Shares for all periods presented herein. Acquisition of NCS Global Services LLC (NCS): On April 26, 2024, we completed the acquisition of 100% of the limited liability company interests of NCS Global Services LLC (NCS), a U.S.-based IT infrastructure and asset management business, for a purchase price of $39.6 million, including a preliminary net working capital adjustment. The purchase included acquired cash of $3.5 million. The purchase price was funded with the revolving portion of our credit facility. The NCS acquisition agreement also includes a potential earn- out of up to $20 million if certain adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization targets are achieved during the period from May 2024 to April 2025. Credit Facility Amendment: We are party to a credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent, and the other lenders party thereto. As previously announced, in June 2024, we amended our credit agreement (June 2024 Amendment) primarily (i) to increase the commitments under our revolver (from $600 million to $750 million) and to extend its maturity date to June 2029, and (ii) to terminate our then-existing term loans, replacing them with a new $250 million term loan maturing in June 2029 and a new $500 million term loan maturing in June 2031. See "Liquidity - Cash used in and provided by financing activities - Financing and Finance Costs" below. Change in Foreign Private Issuer Status: As of the end of Q2 2024, we no longer met the definition of a "foreign private issuer" under U.S. federal securities regulations. Accordingly, beginning January 1, 2025, we will become subject to the same reporting and disclosure requirements applicable to domestic U.S. issuers, including preparation of our consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Restructuring Update: We recorded $5.6 million and $10.7 million in restructuring charges in Q2 2024 and 1H 2024, respectively, consisting primarily of actions to adjust our cost base to address reduced levels of demand in certain of our businesses and geographies. Common Share Repurchases: As of June 30, 2024, approximately 11.1 million Common Shares remain available for repurchase under our current normal course issuer bid (NCIB), which expires in December 2024. The maximum number of Common Shares we are permitted to repurchase for cancellation under the NCIB will be reduced by the number of Common Shares we arrange to be purchased by any non-independent broker in the open market during the term of the NCIB to satisfy delivery obligations under our stock-based compensation (SBC) plans. In Q2 2024 and 1H 2024, we paid a total of $10.0 million and $26.5 million, respectively (including transaction fees) to repurchase 0.2 million and 0.7 million Common Shares, respectively, for cancellation under the NCIB. See "Summary of Q2 2024 and Year-to-Date Period" below. Operating Goals and Priorities: Our operating goals and priorities have not changed from those set forth under the caption "Operating Goals and Priorities" in Item 5 of our 2023 20-F. The duration and impact of industry market and economic conditions are not within our control, and may therefore impact our ability to achieve our revenue and margin goals. 7

Our Strategy: We remain committed to making the investments we believe are required to support our long-term objectives and to create shareholder value, while simultaneously managing our costs and resources to maximize our efficiency and productivity. Our strategy has not changed from that set forth under the caption "Our Strategy" in Item 5 of our 2023 20-F. Summary of Q2 2024 and Year-to-Date Period Our Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and accounting policies we adopted in accordance with IFRS. The Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements reflect all adjustments that are, in the opinion of management, necessary to present fairly our financial position as of June 30, 2024 and our financial performance, comprehensive income and cash flows for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. See note 2 to the Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements for a discussion of a recently adopted accounting standard amendment. A discussion of our Q2 2024 and 1H 2024 financial results is set forth under "Operating Results" below. The following tables set forth certain key operating results and financial information for the periods indicated (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages): Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2023 2024 % Increase 2023 2024 % Increase (Decrease) (Decrease) ..............................................................Revenue $ 1,939.4 $ 2,391.9 23 % $ 3,777.2 $ 4,600.8 22 % Gross profit 184.6 256.1 39 % 348.6 484.9 39 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 69.1 80.1 16 % 147.0 145.3 (1)% (SG&A) Other charges, net of recoveries 3.5 10.1 189 % 8.1 14.9 84 % Net earnings 55.5 99.6 79 % 80.2 201.3 151 % Diluted earnings per share . $ 0.46 $ 0.83 80 % $ 0.66 $ 1.69 156 % Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 Segment revenue* as a percentage of total revenue: 2023 2024 2023 2024 .......................................ATS revenue (% of total revenue) . 45% 32% 44% 33% CCS revenue (% of total revenue) . 55% 68% 56% 67% Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2023 2024 2023 2024 Segment income and segment margin*: Segment Segment Segment Segment Margin Margin Margin Margin ....................................................ATS segment $ 41.9 4.8% $ 35.3 4.6 % $ 76.5 4.6% $ 71.5 4.7% CCS segment 64.5 6.0% 116.5 7.2 % 125.3 5.9% 217.7 7.1% Segment performance is evaluated based on segment revenue, segment income and segment margin (segment income as a percentage of segment revenue), each of which are defined in "Operating Results - Segment income and margin" below. December 31 June 30 2023 2024 ..................................................................................................Cash and cash equivalents $ 370.4 $ 434.0 Total assets 5,890.7 5,882.4 Borrowings under term loans(1) 608.9 750.0 Borrowings under revolving credit facility(2) - - Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs. Excludes ordinary course letters of credit (L/Cs). 8

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2023 2024 2023 2024 ..............................................................Cash provided by operating activities $ 130.2 $ 123.1 $ 202.5 $ 254.2 Common Share repurchase activities: Aggregate cost(1) of Common Shares repurchased for cancellation $ 15.0 $ 10.0 $ 25.6 $ 26.5 Number of Common Shares repurchased for cancellation (in millions)(2) 1.4 0.2 2.2 0.7 Weighted average price per share for repurchases $ 11.03 $ 46.74 $ 11.80 $ 39.39 Aggregate.............................................................................................................cost(1) of Common Shares repurchased for delivery under SBC $ 5.2 $ - $ 5.2 $ 101.6 plans(3) Number of Common Shares repurchased for delivery under SBC plans (in 0.4 - 0.4 2.8 millions)(4) Includes transaction fees. For Q2 2024 and 1H 2024, includes nil and 0.5 million Common Shares, respectively, purchased for cancellation under automatic share purchase plans (ASPPs) (Q2 2023 - 0.5 million; 1H 2023 - 0.9 million). For Q2 2023 and 1H 2023, excludes the $21.4 million accrual recorded as of June 30, 2023 for the contractual maximum number of permitted Common Share repurchases under an ASPP we entered into in June 2023 for delivery obligations under our SBC plans. For each applicable period, consists entirely of ASPP purchases through an independent broker. Other performance indicators: In addition to the key operating results and financial information described above, management reviews the following measures: Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Cash cycle days: Days in accounts receivable (A/R) 66 60 65 72 75 71 Days in inventory 130 123 114 104 94 81 Days in accounts payable (A/P) (76) (68) (65) (62) (62) (59) Days in cash deposits* (45) (42) (42) (42) (38) (29) ......................................................................Cash cycle days 75 73 72 72 69 64 Inventory turns 2.8x 3.0x 3.2x 3.5x 3.9x 4.5x We receive cash deposits from certain of our customers primarily to help reduce risks related to excess and/or obsolete inventory. See "Customer cash deposits for inventory" in the table below. (in millions) 2023 2024 March June September December March June 31 30 30 31 31 30 .......................................................................A/R Sales $ 282.6 $ 253.5 $ 66.5 $ - $ 11.6 $ - Supplier Financing Programs (SFPs)* 128.2 112.4 92.5 18.6 65.2 13.3 ...............................................................................Total $ 410.8 $ 365.9 $ 159.0 $ 18.6 $ 76.8 $ 13.3 Customer cash deposits for inventory $ 810.8 $ 809.7 $ 874.8 $ 904.8 $ 719.4 $ 576.4 Represents A/R sold to third party banks in connection with the uncommitted SFPs of three customers (one CCS segment customer and two ATS segment customers). We sold nil A/R under SFPs in Q2 2024. $13.3 million of A/R we sold under SFPs in Q1 2024 remained outstanding at June 30, 2024. The amounts we sell under our A/R sales program and the SFPs can vary from quarter to quarter (and within each quarter) depending on our working capital and other cash requirements, including by geography. See the chart above and "Liquidity - Cash requirements - Financing Arrangements" below. Days in A/R is defined as the average A/R for the quarter divided by the average daily revenue. Days in inventory, days in A/P and days in cash deposits are calculated by dividing the average balance for each item for the quarter by the average 9