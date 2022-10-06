Advanced search
    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-10-06 pm EDT
12.43 CAD   +0.40%
Celestica Q3 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Tuesday, October 25, 2022

10/06/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s third quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Tuesday, October 25. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Monday, October 24.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/vq4enVGBbpX.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 736 M - -
Net income 2022 144 M - -
Net Debt 2022 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 115 M 1 115 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 18 643
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart CELESTICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Celestica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELESTICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,05 $
Average target price 11,97 $
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mandeep Chawla Senior Vice President-Finance
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Laurette T. Koellner Independent Director
Daniel P. DiMaggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELESTICA INC.-12.91%1 115
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.37%46 858
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-18.12%42 756
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.24%29 280
JABIL INC.-11.40%8 574
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-59.83%6 398