Official CELESTICA INC. press release

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica’s fourth quarter financial results and conference call will take place on Tuesday, January 30. The conference call start time is 8:00am ET. Financial results will be released after market close on Monday, January 29.



Participants are invited to join the live webcast at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1650740&tp_key=8010860e80

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations

clsir@celestica.com