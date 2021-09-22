Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Celestica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/22 04:00:00 pm
12.1 CAD   +17.25%
04:40pCELESTICA : TSX notches biggest gain in two months as China jitters ebb
RE
10:02aCELESTICA : Acquires PCI Final Analyst Call Presentation
PU
10:02aCELESTICA : PCI Overview
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celestica : TSX notches biggest gain in two months as China jitters ebb

09/22/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

* TSX ends up 0.8%

* Posts its biggest gain since July 21

* Energy sector gains 3.9%; financials end 0.7% higher

* Celestica Inc shares jump 17.3%

TORONTO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Wednesday climbed by the most in two months as higher oil prices and reduced market concerns around property developer China Evergrande offset a hawkish signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 157.20 points, or 0.8%, at 20,401.49, its biggest gain since July 21.

A cash injection from the People's Bank of China helped boost investor sentiment after worries about the potential collapse of China Evergrande weighed on global financial markets in recent days.

"Now with People's Bank of China stepping in to support China's financial system, commodities are bouncing back and that's a positive for Canadian markets," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

U.S. crude futures settled 2.5% higher at $72.23 a barrel, while the Toronto stock market's energy sector ended up 3.9%.

The heavily-weighted financial services sector climbed 0.7% and consumer discretionary was up 1.4%.

Shares of electronics company Celestica Inc jumped 17.3% as the company updated its earnings guidance.

Still, the TSX is headed for its first monthly decline since January amid concerns over slowing global growth and a potential reduction of stimulus by the Fed.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday cleared the way to reduce its monthly bond purchases "soon" and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELESTICA INC. 17.25% 12.1 Delayed Quote.17.82%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 2.9 End-of-day quote.-90.40%
All news about CELESTICA INC.
04:40pCELESTICA : TSX notches biggest gain in two months as China jitters ebb
RE
10:02aCELESTICA : Acquires PCI Final Analyst Call Presentation
PU
10:02aCELESTICA : PCI Overview
PU
09:41aCELESTICA : Up Near 14% As Moves To Buy PCI Limited For US$306 Million Cash; Provides Upda..
MT
07:18aCELESTICA : to Buy PCI Limited For $306 Million Cash; Provides Updated 2022 Outlook, Reite..
MT
06:35aCELESTICA BRIEF : Overnight Moved to Buy PCI Limited; Provided Updated 2022 Outlook and Q3..
MT
06:12aCELESTICA : Acquisition Will Expand Capabilities in Key Markets and Strengthen Geographic ..
PU
05:15aCELESTICA : to Acquire Manufacturing Services Provider PCI Limited for $306 Million
MT
09/21PLATINUM EQUITY : Announces Sale Of Singapore-Based Electronics Manufacturing Services Pro..
PR
09/21Celestica to Advance High Growth, High-Margin Strategy with Acquisition of PCI Limited
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELESTICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 619 M - -
Net income 2021 104 M - -
Net Debt 2021 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 021 M 1 028 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 18 226
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart CELESTICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Celestica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELESTICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,05 $
Average target price 10,03 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mandeep Chawla Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Todd C. Cooper Chief Operations Officer
Eamon J. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELESTICA INC.0.49%1 021
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.57%560 011
NVIDIA CORPORATION62.74%530 300
INTEL CORPORATION6.12%214 494
BROADCOM INC.12.14%202 099
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.34%178 143