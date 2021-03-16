Celestica : Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Utilities Virtual Conference Presentation

Commitment Growth Leadership Safety Sustainability SolutionsStrength Team Service Performance Community Value
Presenters
Beth Cooper
Executive Vice President, CFO and Asst. Secretary
Thomas Mahn
Vice President and Treasurer
Joseph Steinmetz
Vice President and Controller
Michael Galtman
Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the Statements in this document concerning future Company performance will be forward-looking within the meanings of the securities laws. Actual results may materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. You should refer to the additional information contained in Chesapeake Utilities' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and other SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in today's discussion.
Reg D Disclosure
Today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation D. Although non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace GAAP measures for evaluation of Chesapeake's performance, Chesapeake believes that portions of the presentation, which include certain non-GAAP financial measures, provide a helpful comparison for an investor's evaluation purposes.
Gross Margin (Non-GAAP Measure)
Gross Margin is determined by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electric and propane distribution operations and the cost of labor spent on different revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner.
COVID-19 Impact
At this time, we cannot fully quantify the future impact that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") will have on the economy, and more particularly, on Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. The earnings and capital estimates we have included herein do not reflect any future estimates of the potential impact. In our 2020 results, we have provided estimates of the short-term impact of COVID-19. The Company has established regulatory assets totaling $1.9 million associated with the net incremental expense impacts, as currently authorized by the Delaware, Maryland and Florida PSCs. We are continuing to review the various expense impacts associated with COVID-19 and will adjust these estimates, as necessary, in the future.
Diversified Energy Delivery Business
Natural Gas Transmission Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida
Natural Gas Distribution Delaware, Maryland, Florida
FloridaPropane Distribution and AutoGas Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida
Marlin Mobile CNG and RNG Utility Services
(Virtual Pipeline)
Eight Flags Combined Heat & Power
Eastern United States
Natural Gas Transportation
Ohio
Percent of Operating Income
