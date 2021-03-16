Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Celestica Inc.    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/16 04:24:10 pm
10.86 CAD   -0.55%
06:16pCELESTICA  : Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Utilities Virtual Conference Presentation
PU
03/15Celestica Files Form 20-F
GL
03/15CELESTICA  : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celestica : Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Utilities Virtual Conference Presentation

03/16/2021 | 06:16pm EDT
Driven By Energy

Commitment Growth Leadership Safety Sustainability SolutionsStrength Team Service Performance Community Value

Presenters

Beth Cooper

Executive Vice President, CFO and Asst. Secretary

Thomas Mahn

Vice President and Treasurer

Joseph Steinmetz

Vice President and Controller

Michael Galtman

Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

2

Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the Statements in this document concerning future Company performance will be forward-looking within the meanings of the securities laws. Actual results may materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. You should refer to the additional information contained in Chesapeake Utilities' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and other SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in today's discussion.

Reg D Disclosure

Today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation D. Although non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace GAAP measures for evaluation of Chesapeake's performance, Chesapeake believes that portions of the presentation, which include certain non-GAAP financial measures, provide a helpful comparison for an investor's evaluation purposes.

Gross Margin (Non-GAAP Measure)

Gross Margin is determined by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electric and propane distribution operations and the cost of labor spent on different revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner.

COVID-19 Impact

At this time, we cannot fully quantify the future impact that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") will have on the economy, and more particularly, on Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. The earnings and capital estimates we have included herein do not reflect any future estimates of the potential impact. In our 2020 results, we have provided estimates of the short-term impact of COVID-19. The Company has established regulatory assets totaling $1.9 million associated with the net incremental expense impacts, as currently authorized by the Delaware, Maryland and Florida PSCs. We are continuing to review the various expense impacts associated with COVID-19 and will adjust these estimates, as necessary, in the future.

3

Diversified Energy Delivery Business

Business Overview

Natural Gas Transmission Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida

Natural Gas Distribution Delaware, Maryland, Florida

Electric Distribution

FloridaPropane Distribution and AutoGas Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida

Marlin Mobile CNG and RNG Utility Services

(Virtual Pipeline)

Eight Flags Combined Heat & Power

Eastern United States

Natural Gas Transportation

Ohio

Percent of Operating Income

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Celestica Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 22:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 771 M - -
Net income 2020 59,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 36,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 407 M 1 129 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 21 500
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart CELESTICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Celestica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELESTICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,22 $
Last Close Price 10,86 $
Spread / Highest target -13,1%
Spread / Average Target -15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mandeep Chawla Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Todd C. Cooper Chief Operations Officer
Elizabeth L. DelBianco Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELESTICA INC.6.33%1 105
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.66%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.04%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION26.25%259 179
BROADCOM INC.7.52%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.75%161 443
