Celestica : Siebert Williams Shank West Coast Utilities Virtual Conference Presentation

Driven By Energy

Presenters

Beth Cooper

Executive Vice President, CFO and Asst. Secretary

Thomas Mahn

Vice President and Treasurer

Joseph Steinmetz

Vice President and Controller

Michael Galtman

Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Forward Looking Statements and Other Disclosures

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the Statements in this document concerning future Company performance will be forward-looking within the meanings of the securities laws. Actual results may materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. You should refer to the additional information contained in Chesapeake Utilities' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC and other SEC filings concerning factors that could cause those results to be different than contemplated in today's discussion.

Reg D Disclosure

Today's discussion includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC Regulation D. Although non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace GAAP measures for evaluation of Chesapeake's performance, Chesapeake believes that portions of the presentation, which include certain non-GAAP financial measures, provide a helpful comparison for an investor's evaluation purposes.

Gross Margin (Non-GAAP Measure)

Gross Margin is determined by deducting the cost of sales from operating revenue. Cost of sales includes the purchased fuel cost for natural gas, electric and propane distribution operations and the cost of labor spent on different revenue-producing activities and excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion. Other companies may calculate gross margin in a different manner.

COVID-19 Impact

At this time, we cannot fully quantify the future impact that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") will have on the economy, and more particularly, on Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. The earnings and capital estimates we have included herein do not reflect any future estimates of the potential impact. In our 2020 results, we have provided estimates of the short-term impact of COVID-19. The Company has established regulatory assets totaling $1.9 million associated with the net incremental expense impacts, as currently authorized by the Delaware, Maryland and Florida PSCs. We are continuing to review the various expense impacts associated with COVID-19 and will adjust these estimates, as necessary, in the future.

Diversified Energy Delivery Business

Business Overview

Natural Gas Transmission Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida

Natural Gas Distribution Delaware, Maryland, Florida

Electric Distribution

FloridaPropane Distribution and AutoGas Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida

Marlin Mobile CNG and RNG Utility Services (Virtual Pipeline) Eight Flags Combined Heat & Power Eastern United States

Natural Gas Transportation Ohio

Percent of Operating Income

