Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Celestica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
12.73 CAD   +2.09%
05:41pCelestica's New Ethernet Switch Will Help Propel Open Networking
GL
05:40pCelestica's New Ethernet Switch Will Help Propel Open Networking
AQ
10/17Celestica Inc. Appoints Françoise Colpron to Its Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celestica's New Ethernet Switch Will Help Propel Open Networking

10/18/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Celestica contributes the complete design specification and all design files for the new DS1000 Ethernet switch at 2022 OCP Global Summit

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today launched its DS1000 high-performance Gigabit Ethernet Layer 3 switch, a compact, resilient, cost-effective, open network switch. The company also announced it will release the DS1000 into the open source domain as their first-ever contribution to the OCP Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (ECS) group, at this week’s 2022 Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit.

The DS1000 switch is the newest addition to Celestica’s Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) portfolio of cutting-edge storage, compute, networking, and webscale solutions. It features 48 x 10/100/1000Mbps RJ45 ports and 8 SFP+ ports within a 1U form factor for data center and enterprise-class access deployments. It is based on the Broadcom Trident-3 chipset, with an on-board 4-core Intel-based CPU module.

The DS1000 is optimized for:

  • 1GbE Data Center Top of Rack
  • Enterprise Edge/Access
  • Management Switch Use Cases
  • Open and Third-Party Network Operating Systems

Celestica, a long-time member of the OCP community, incorporated an Open Network Install Environment (ONIE) installer in the DS1000 to support open and third-party network operating systems.

Bijan Nowroozi, Chief Technology Officer for the Open Compute Project Foundation, said, "We are excited to see Celestica’s design contribution of their DS1000 1GbE access switch to the OCP Enterprise Connectivity Solutions sub-project in the Networking Project. It’s great that it’s both powerful and compact, making it extensible for the data center and the Edge, and uses OCP's ONIE, a fantastic interface to the platform hardware that enables booting into open and third party network operating systems. Celestica continues to demonstrate its commitment to OCP and the open-source network community, helping OCP to drive innovation and open networking in the Enterprise.”

“Celestica is committed to propelling open networking into the enterprise edge,” said Gavin Cato, Head and CTO, Hardware Platform Solutions, Celestica. “As a key contributor to this rapidly growing global community, Celestica has collaborated with some of the leaders in the open source environment to develop ground-breaking designs that were used in some of OCP’s earliest platforms. Today, we continue to innovate and contribute to empowering the open-source community.”

Visit Celestica during the OCP Summit at Booth C8 to meet its engineers and industry experts and see the company’s latest advancements in 800G switching and optical technologies.

Additionally, Celestica Senior Director Jeff Catlin will lead a presentation titled “Open Networking at the Enterprise Edge” on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:20am (SJCC - Concourse Level - 210CG).

About Celestica
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For further information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com. Our securities filings can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation
The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP’s collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. Learn more at www.opencompute.org.


All news about CELESTICA INC.
05:41pCelestica's New Ethernet Switch Will Help Propel Open Networking
GL
05:40pCelestica's New Ethernet Switch Will Help Propel Open Networking
AQ
10/17Celestica Inc. Appoints Françoise Colpron to Its Board of Directors
CI
10/17Françoise Colpron Appointed to Celestica's Board of Directors
GL
10/17Françoise Colpron Appointed to Celestica's Board of Directors
AQ
10/14RBC Capital Markets Says Recent Canadian Tech IPOs Use Less Stock-Based Compensation Th..
MT
10/14RBC Capital Markets Says Canadian Secular Growth Stories Use SBC Less Than U.S. Softwar..
MT
10/14RBC Capital Markets Says Canadian Tech Companies Lag US Counterparts In Using Stock-Bas..
MT
10/14RBC Capital Markets Reviews Stock-Based Compensation Practices Of Canadian Tech Compani..
MT
10/06Celestica Q3 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Tuesday, October 25, 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELESTICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 736 M - -
Net income 2022 144 M - -
Net Debt 2022 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 119 M 1 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 18 643
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart CELESTICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Celestica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELESTICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,08 $
Average target price 11,97 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mandeep Chawla Senior Vice President-Finance
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Laurette T. Koellner Independent Director
Daniel P. DiMaggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELESTICA INC.-15.04%1 119
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%45 486
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-23.34%41 263
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-39.49%30 092
JABIL INC.-13.65%8 356
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD121.36%7 089