TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it will hold a virtual investor meeting on Wednesday, November 29 at 1:00pm ET. During the meeting, Celestica’s management will provide an overview of the business outlook and growth opportunities in its Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments, and details on its near-term and long-term financial outlook.



Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for 12 months. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.