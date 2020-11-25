Celestica to Hold a Virtual Meeting About Its Joint Design and Manufacturing Business With Analysts and Investors
11/25/2020 | 04:45pm EST
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS)(TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it will hold an analyst and investor meeting on December 2 at 4:00pm ET. During the meeting, Celestica’s management will provide an overview of Celestica’s Joint Design and Manufacturing business, and will reaffirm Q4 2020 guidance and outline near-term expectations.
To participate in the conference call in listen-only mode, please dial (647) 788-4919 or 1 (877) 291-4570. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Analysts will have the opportunity for a Q&A with speakers following the formal remarks.
About Celestica Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.