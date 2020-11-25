Celestica to Hold a Virtual Meeting About Its Joint Design and Manufacturing Business With Analysts and Investors

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS)(TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it will hold an analyst and investor meeting on December 2 at 4:00pm ET. During the meeting, Celestica’s management will provide an overview of Celestica’s Joint Design and Manufacturing business, and will reaffirm Q4 2020 guidance and outline near-term expectations.



To participate in the conference call in listen-only mode, please dial (647) 788-4919 or 1 (877) 291-4570. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Analysts will have the opportunity for a Q&A with speakers following the formal remarks.

A webcast is also available at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D17311B8-8E5F-460E-A143-D9B5E264D255

A recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for 12 months. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

