Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Celestica Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLS   CA15101Q1081

CELESTICA INC.

(CLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toronto market's record-setting win streak ends at 14 days

10/26/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and adds investor comments)

* TSX ends down 111.39 points, or 0.5%, at 21,173.45

* Posts its first lower close since Oct. 4

* Consumer discretionary shares fall 1.4%

* Consumer staples end 1.2% lower

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, snapping its longest winning streak ever, pressured by declines for the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 111.39 points, or 0.5%, at 21,173.45, its first lower close since Oct. 4.

The winning streak of 14 trading days was the Toronto market's longest in Reuters data going back to 1979.

"The financials and energy have done quite well. So that's relatively supportive of the TSX because those two sectors are over-represented," said Joseph Abramson, co-chief investment officer at Northland Wealth Management.

Financials have benefited in recent weeks from higher bond yields, while oil prices have climbed to multi-year highs, boosting energy shares. Combined, financials and energy account for nearly half the Toronto market's value.

"Even though the Fed is going to start tapering, there is still all of this excess liquidity and that's supporting markets," Abramson added.

The Federal Reserve could start reducing its bond purchases as soon as next month, while the Bank of Canada is expected on Wednesday to largely end stimulus from its quantitative easing program.

On Monday, the TSX notched a record closing high, while it was on track to advance 5.5% in October, its biggest gain since November last year.

Consumer discretionary shares on Tuesday fell 1.4% and the consumer staples sector ended 1.2% lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%. Gold fell 0.8% to $1,792.6 an ounce.

Powersport vehicle manufacturer BRP Inc was the biggest decliner, sliding 8%. Shares of electronics company Celestica Inc rose 7.2% after reporting quarterly results. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRP INC. -8.00% 107.29 Delayed Quote.27.59%
CELESTICA INC. 7.20% 12.51 Delayed Quote.21.81%
All news about CELESTICA INC.
05:40pToronto market's record-setting win streak ends at 14 days
RE
08:26aQ3 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
07:16aCelestica's Q3 Adjusted EPS Beats Estimates at US$0.35 While Revenue Drops More Than Ex..
MT
06:06aCELESTICA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
06:06aMANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS -..
PU
04:33aCelestica Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings
MT
10/25CELESTICA : Q3 2021 Press Release and Financial Statements
PU
10/25CELESTICA : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/25Celestica Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
10/25CELESTICA : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CELESTICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 633 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 560 M 1 260 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 18 226
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart CELESTICA INC.
Duration : Period :
Celestica Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELESTICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,51 $
Average target price 11,04 $
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Mionis President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Mandeep Chawla Chief Financial Officer
Michael M. Wilson Chairman
Todd C. Cooper Chief Operations Officer
Eamon J. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELESTICA INC.21.81%1 176
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.18.48%53 682
AMPHENOL CORPORATION21.01%47 328
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.94%41 677
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.39%15 055
JABIL INC.44.89%8 918