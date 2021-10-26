Toronto market's record-setting win streak ends at 14 days

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and adds
investor comments)
TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday, snapping its longest winning streak ever, pressured
by declines for the consumer discretionary and consumer staples
sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 111.39 points, or 0.5%, at 21,173.45, its
first lower close since Oct. 4.
The winning streak of 14 trading days was the Toronto
market's longest in Reuters data going back to 1979.
"The financials and energy have done quite well. So that's
relatively supportive of the TSX because those two sectors are
over-represented," said Joseph Abramson, co-chief investment
officer at Northland Wealth Management.
Financials have benefited in recent weeks from higher bond
yields, while oil prices have climbed to multi-year
highs, boosting energy shares. Combined, financials and energy
account for nearly half the Toronto market's value.
"Even though the Fed is going to start tapering, there is
still all of this excess liquidity and that's supporting
markets," Abramson added.
The Federal Reserve could start reducing its bond purchases
as soon as next month, while the Bank of Canada is expected on
Wednesday to largely end stimulus from its quantitative easing
program.
On Monday, the TSX notched a record closing high, while it
was on track to advance 5.5% in October, its biggest gain since
November last year.
Consumer discretionary shares on Tuesday fell 1.4% and the
consumer staples sector ended 1.2% lower.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%. Gold fell
0.8% to $1,792.6 an ounce.
Powersport vehicle manufacturer BRP Inc was the
biggest decliner, sliding 8%. Shares of electronics company
Celestica Inc rose 7.2% after reporting quarterly
results.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)