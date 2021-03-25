Log in
Leonteq becomes new issuer on BX Swiss – “deriBX”

03/25/2021 | 02:05am EDT
Press Release

Zurich, 25 March 2021

Leonteq becomes new issuer on BX Swiss - "deriBX"

BX Swiss continues to grow its structured products segment "deriBX" by welcoming Leonteq now issuing products on BX Swiss

Leonteq, being a leading issuer of yield enhancement products with a market share of 32% and the number three issuer of total listed structured products with a market share of 9 %, listed its first product on BX Swiss at the end of February 2021. Since then, Leonteq has issued over 20 products and will further gradually increase its offering in due course.

With the addition of Leonteq, BX Swiss expands its own as well as its partners` range of digitally tradable investment products in Switzerland. BX Swiss will additionally be added as a listing option on Leonteq`s digital marketplace LynQs. By becoming an issuer on BX Swiss, Leonteq continues to build out its product offering and further broadens its ecosystem for investment solutions.

"The acceleration of digital transformation is evident more than ever in the current market environment and we see a clear client need for digital trade execution capabilities." states Lukas Ruflin, CEO at Leonteq. "With BX Swiss, we are able to significantly expand our product offering with new listing options while at the same time offering our clients a larger range of investment products that are digitally tradable."

"We are delighted to have added Leonteq to our exchange. As one of the leading providers of structured investment products and a company focused on digitalisation, Leonteq brings a structured product offering that complements our company's philosophy. We are looking forward to together growing the offering for investment solutions on "deriBX" the segment of structured products of BX Swiss." adds Lucas Bruggeman, CEO at BX Swiss.

About LEONTEQ

Leonteq AG is a Swiss company active in the finance and technology sector with a focus on the structured products segment. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

www.leonteq.com

CONTACT

Media Relations: +41 58 800 1844; media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations: +41 58 800 1855; investorrelations@leonteq.com

More information about BX Swiss: www.bxswiss.com

Contact for queries:

Lucas Bruggeman, CEO

Tel.: +41 (0) 31 329 40 40

Email: lucas.bruggeman@bxswiss.com

About BX Swiss

BX Swiss AG operates an exchange focused on the needs of Swiss investors and issuers. It is subject to the Financial Market Infrastructure Act and is supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. The comprehensive range of over 3,000 shares, 600 ETFs, 2,700 wikifolio certificates, 6 ETPs on various crypto currencies, more than 500 bonds and more than 23,000 structured products is available at BX Swiss to Swiss investors from 09.00 to 17.30 CET.




Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 15 281 M - -
Net income 2018 4 046 M - -
Net Debt 2018 14 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 11,6x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 77 036 M 77 036 M -
EV / Sales 2017 6,61x
EV / Sales 2018 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 8 852
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matt M. Roden President & Director
David V. Elkins CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
P. Joseph Campisi Director & Vice President
Katherine Reynolds Kelly Secretary & Director
Jeffrey Galik Treasurer
Categories
