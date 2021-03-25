Leonteq becomes new issuer on BX Swiss – “deriBX”

Leonteq, being a leading issuer of yield enhancement products with a market share of 32% and the number three issuer of total listed structured products with a market share of 9 %, listed its first product on BX Swiss at the end of February 2021. Since then, Leonteq has issued over 20 products and will further gradually increase its offering in due course.

With the addition of Leonteq, BX Swiss expands its own as well as its partners` range of digitally tradable investment products in Switzerland. BX Swiss will additionally be added as a listing option on Leonteq`s digital marketplace LynQs. By becoming an issuer on BX Swiss, Leonteq continues to build out its product offering and further broadens its ecosystem for investment solutions.

"The acceleration of digital transformation is evident more than ever in the current market environment and we see a clear client need for digital trade execution capabilities." states Lukas Ruflin, CEO at Leonteq. "With BX Swiss, we are able to significantly expand our product offering with new listing options while at the same time offering our clients a larger range of investment products that are digitally tradable."

"We are delighted to have added Leonteq to our exchange. As one of the leading providers of structured investment products and a company focused on digitalisation, Leonteq brings a structured product offering that complements our company's philosophy. We are looking forward to together growing the offering for investment solutions on "deriBX" the segment of structured products of BX Swiss." adds Lucas Bruggeman, CEO at BX Swiss.