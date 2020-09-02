Cell Impact : Nowogen Technology places order for production of flow plates

Cell Impact AB (Nasdaq First North GM: CI B) has received an order worth 1.5 MSEK for prototype production of bipolar flow plates from Nowogen Technology. The order is a supplemental order to a previous tooling and development order that Cell Impact received in November 2018. Delivery is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2020 and be completed during the first quarter of 2021.

Nowogen is a hydrogen fuel cell stack producer headquartered in Beijing, China, with three Chinese production facilities. Since its founding in 2010, Nowogen has focused on R & D and production of high-quality fuel cell stacks, and is now one of China's premier suppliers.

- "China is a country that invests heavily in hydrogen in the transition to a more sustainable society. Cell Impact looks forward to continued good cooperation with Nowogen to support them in their growth. We make the assessment that there are good opportunities for further orders when this order is completed and evaluated," says Pär Teike, CEO Cell Impact.

This order will take advantage of a new quality control equipment, primarily aimed at larger production volumes, to be installed at Cell Impact's new production facility later in the fall.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Pär Teike, CEO, +46 73-024 06 84 or paer.teike@cellimpact.com .

The following documents can be retrieved from beQuoted

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method of adiabatic high-speed velocity pressing that enables flow plates with more advanced designs, which in turn creates more cost- and energy-efficient fuel cells when compared to conventional pressing methods.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). Contact info: +46 8-528 00 399 or info@fnca.se .

This information is information that Cell Impact AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.