Cell Impact : opens new Karlskoga factory for production of flow plates

Cell Impact AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CI B) announces that the new production facility in Karlskoga, Brickegården, is now ready for production of flow plates. With a strong cash reserve, the company is now increasing the pace of positioning itself as a global volume supplier to the growing fuel cell industry.

The new plant will now be equipped with the special machines required to manufacture high-quality flow plates based on Cell Impact's production method Cell Impact Forming ™, which is based on Cell Impact's patented method for high-velocity forming. The factory also has equipment for cutting, welding, and leak testing of bipolar flow plates. The factory will now grow to become one of the world's most automated and high-performance facilities.

'Much of our focus has been on preparing the premises, moving our existing machines and installing some new equipment,' says Tord Lätt, Operations Manager at Cell Impact. 'Now, the next step is to start projects around automation to gradually increase our cost efficiency and capacity.'

'It feels great to have finally moved to nice new premises,' says Pär Teike, CEO of Cell Impact. 'A larger production area is important for our customers and prospects. It creates trust in us as a supplier that can grow. After last week's successful share issue of SEK 175 million, we now have the opportunity to increase our production capacity.'

'In my previous work in the truck industry, I have followed the development of alternative fuels,' says Robert Sobocki, Chairman of the Board of Cell Impact. 'We are now facing a clear turning point as fuel cells will play a significant role in creating environmentally-friendly logistics solutions via electrification, especially for heavy and long-distance transports.'

Attached images: