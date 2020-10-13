Log in
CELL IMPACT AB (PUBL)

CELL IMPACT AB (PUBL)

(CI B)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Cell Impact : opens new Karlskoga factory for production of flow plates

Cell Impact : opens new Karlskoga factory for production of flow plates

10/13/2020 | 04:50am EDT

Cell Impact AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CI B) announces that the new production facility in Karlskoga, Brickegården, is now ready for production of flow plates. With a strong cash reserve, the company is now increasing the pace of positioning itself as a global volume supplier to the growing fuel cell industry.

The new plant will now be equipped with the special machines required to manufacture high-quality flow plates based on Cell Impact's production method Cell Impact Forming ™, which is based on Cell Impact's patented method for high-velocity forming. The factory also has equipment for cutting, welding, and leak testing of bipolar flow plates. The factory will now grow to become one of the world's most automated and high-performance facilities.

'Much of our focus has been on preparing the premises, moving our existing machines and installing some new equipment,' says Tord Lätt, Operations Manager at Cell Impact. 'Now, the next step is to start projects around automation to gradually increase our cost efficiency and capacity.'

'It feels great to have finally moved to nice new premises,' says Pär Teike, CEO of Cell Impact. 'A larger production area is important for our customers and prospects. It creates trust in us as a supplier that can grow. After last week's successful share issue of SEK 175 million, we now have the opportunity to increase our production capacity.'

'In my previous work in the truck industry, I have followed the development of alternative fuels,' says Robert Sobocki, Chairman of the Board of Cell Impact. 'We are now facing a clear turning point as fuel cells will play a significant role in creating environmentally-friendly logistics solutions via electrification, especially for heavy and long-distance transports.'

Attached images:

  1. A machine for high-velocity forming
  2. Laser machines used in the production of flow plates
  3. Cell Impact's management team (from left); Stefan Axellie (CFO), Tord Lätt (COO), Pär Teike (CEO), Anders Öberg (CTO).

Disclaimer

Cell Impact AB published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 08:49:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 11,9 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
Net income 2019 -48,4 M -5,50 M -5,50 M
Net cash 2019 15,6 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,95x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 270 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,5x
EV / Sales 2019 31,8x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pär Teike Chief Executive Officer
Håkan Wallin Chief Financial Officer
Mats Bernt Wallin Chief Technology Officer & Deputy CEO
Kjell Östergren Independent Director
Tord Evald Andersson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELL IMPACT AB (PUBL)206.40%144
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD33.52%2 922
KENNAMETAL INC.-6.10%2 884
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD89.96%2 664
CONZZETA AG-17.21%2 170
DMG MORI CO., LTD.-13.20%1 719
