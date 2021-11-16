Log in
Cell Impact : Extraordinary general meeting of Cell Impact

11/16/2021 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The extraordinary general meeting authorized the board of directors to, until the next annual general meeting and within the limits of the articles of association and on one or more occasions and with preferential rights for the shareholders, resolve upon issues of shares, warrants, and/or convertibles. Issues may be made against cash payment, issue in kind and/or set-off, or otherwise be combined with conditions. Issues may in total not entail an increase of the company's share capital by more than 50 percent, calculated on the size of the share capital the first time the authorization is used.

The authorization of the board of directors to resolve upon issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles shall replace the previous authorization resolved upon by the general meeting on 9 August 2021 and which was registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 13 August 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extraordinary general meeting was conducted by postal vote, without physical attendance.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website www.cellimpact.com.

Disclaimer

Cell Impact AB published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 29,3 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
Net income 2020 -44,3 M -5,00 M -5,00 M
Net cash 2020 130 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -41,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 301 M 262 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2019 31,7x
EV / Sales 2020 60,1x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
Pär Teike Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Axellie Chief Financial Officer
Robert Sobocki Chairman
Anders Öberg Chief Technology Officer
Tord Latt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELL IMPACT AB (PUBL)7.12%262
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD-2.62%3 882
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD16.04%3 620
KENNAMETAL INC.8.83%3 327
BYSTRONIC AG19.49%2 918
NINGBO HAITIAN PRECISION MACHINERY CO., LTD.109.02%2 212