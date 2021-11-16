Cell Impact : Extraordinary general meeting of Cell Impact

The extraordinary general meeting authorized the board of directors to, until the next annual general meeting and within the limits of the articles of association and on one or more occasions and with preferential rights for the shareholders, resolve upon issues of shares, warrants, and/or convertibles. Issues may be made against cash payment, issue in kind and/or set-off, or otherwise be combined with conditions. Issues may in total not entail an increase of the company's share capital by more than 50 percent, calculated on the size of the share capital the first time the authorization is used.

The authorization of the board of directors to resolve upon issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles shall replace the previous authorization resolved upon by the general meeting on 9 August 2021 and which was registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 13 August 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extraordinary general meeting was conducted by postal vote, without physical attendance.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting and the complete proposals, which are available on the company's website www.cellimpact.com.