Cella Space Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Cella Space Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 18.84 million compared to INR 17.62 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 20.28 million compared to INR 18.5 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.87 million compared to INR 2.33 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.08 compared to INR 0.12 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.08 compared to INR 0.12 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 37.39 million compared to INR 36.59 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 39.91 million compared to INR 38.34 million a year ago. Net income was INR 4.1 million compared to INR 5.86 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.19 compared to INR 0.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.19 compared to INR 0.29 a year ago.