Cella Space Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

January 27, 2024 at 07:22 am EST

Cella Space Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 19.23 million compared to INR 17.35 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 20.1 million compared to INR 18.39 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.92 million compared to INR 2.86 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.09 compared to INR 0.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.09 compared to INR 0.14 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 56.61 million compared to INR 53.94 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 60.01 million compared to INR 56.73 million a year ago. Net income was INR 5.78 million compared to INR 8.72 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.29 compared to INR 0.43 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.29 compared to INR 0.43 a year ago.