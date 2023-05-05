CellaVision : Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of CellaVision AB (publ)

Advanced search
Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of CellaVision AB (publ)

05/05/2023 | 10:41am EDT
Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of CellaVision AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of CellaVision AB (publ) ("CellaVision") on 5 May 2023 in Lund.

Adoption of profit and loss account and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the profit and loss account and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2022. Furthermore, the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2022.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a dividend of SEK

2.25 per share with record date on 9 May 2023. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on 12 May 2023.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, on re-election of Mikael Worning, Christer Fåhraeus, Stefan Wolf and Ann-Charlotte Jarleryd, as well as new election of Louise Armstrong-Denby as Board members. Åsa Hedin had declined re-election to the Board of Directors. Mikael Worning was also re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. The AGM resolved on re-election of the audit firm KPMG AB as auditor.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved on remuneration to the Board of Directors, remuneration to the auditor and additional remuneration for work in the Board's committees in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Nomination committee for the next Annual General Meeting

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination committee's proposal, that the principles for appointing the Nomination committee which were adopted at the AGM in 2020 shall apply also for the AGM to be held in 2024.

Remuneration report and guidelines for remuneration to the senior management

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report for the financial year 2022. Furthermore, the AGM resolved to adopt guidelines for remuneration to the senior management in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

Disclaimer

CellaVision AB published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 14:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
