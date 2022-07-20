CellaVision : Interim Report Q2 2022 07/20/2022 | 01:34am EDT Send by mail :

Q2 CellaVision Interim Report January-June 2022 Best quarter yet Sales reaching all-time high Organic sales growth: Q2, 2022: 28% (23) EBITDA margin: Q2, 2022: 33% (35) April 1-June 30, 2022 Net sales increased by 36% to SEK 184 million (135). Sales increased organically by 28% (23), currency effect 8%. EBITDA increased to SEK 61 million (47). EBITDA margin amounted to 33% (35). Profit before tax increased to SEK 47 million (39). Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 1.56 (1.30). Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 40 million (39). Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Jan-Dec (MSEK) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Net sales 184 135 346 269 566 Gross profit 125 94 240 187 392 EBITDA 61 47 121 93 196 EBITDA margin, % 33 35 35 35 35 Profit/loss before tax 47 39 95 75 158 Total cash flow -36 -20 -21 -12 27 Equity ratio, % 70 65 70 65 66 January 1-June 30, 2022 Net sales increased by 28% to SEK 346 million (269). Sales increased organically by 21% (16), currency effect 7%. EBITDA increased to SEK 121 million (93). EBITDA margin amounted to 35% (35). Profit before tax increased to SEK 95 million (75). Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 3.17 (2.49). Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 78 million (65). CellaVision Interim Report January-June 2022 CEO's comment Simon Østergaard President & CEO It's been a successful second quarter for CellaVision, with sales reaching an all-time high. The COVID-19 pandemic has loosened its hold in Europe and North America, which has enabled us to strengthen the company's market position in line with our strategic direction. The strong development in the first quarter continued with solid market development in the Americas and the strongest quarter yet for EMEA. The second quarter in brief Sales for the Group reached a new high of SEK 184 million (135) in the second quarter, which represents an organic growth rate of 28 percent. EBITDA increased to SEK 61 million (47), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 33 percent (35). Operating cash flow was SEK 40 million (39). The Group's total cash flow for the quarter including increased dividend amounted to SEK -36 million (-20). In the Americas, strong instrument and software sales continued to drive growth. Sales reached a new high in EMEA, driven by instruments and reagents, while growth in APAC was weaker as a result of tough comparable figures from the second quarter last year, as well as extensive COVID-19 restrictions still in place in the main markets. CellaVision DC-1 continued to generate impressive results in North America, and the results from EMEA showed steady improvement on the previous quarters. Total reagent sales were SEK 24 million (20), where sales of Hematology reagents continued to account for the main part, reaching a growth rate of 33 percent, compared to relatively low sales figures in the second quarter of 2021. Progress on updated strategic direction In line with our strategic ambitions to accelerate the worldwide adoption of the DC-1 and reagents, CellaVision will introduce complete workflow solution for low-volume hematology laboratories on July 27, 2022, at the AACC conference in Chicago.

The solution consists of three products for smearing, staining and analyzing peripheral blood smears: RAL® SmearBox, RAL® StainBox and CellaVision® DC-1. Our efforts to expand the company's R&D teams have proved successful, with the recruitment of more engineering talent, despite an increasingly competitive labor market. Interactions with distribution partners have also increased, with physical meetings now able to take place across all three regions, which has enabled intensified marketing efforts in line with the compa- ny's strategy. Other news A continued cost push due to inflation is expected. To mitigate this, we are focused on efficient procurement and pricing activities towards customers. We also continued to take measures to address supply chain challenges, which included the purchase of critical components on the spot market at elevated cost levels compared to the normal supply routes. The actions have meant that the company's delivery capacity remained intact throughout the quarter. To secure future delivery capacity and further reduce the degree of sensitivity to delivery disruptions, the company validated alternative subcomponents and increased safety stocks of selected products and components. On June 16 our Capital Markets Day was held in Lund, Sweden, where the management team presented a number of new opportunities in intelligent microscopy. The presentation material and recording are available at www.ir.cellavision.com. Thank you to everyone who attended the event and made the day a success. Simon Østergaard, President and CEO PAGE 2 CellaVision Interim Report January-June 2022 Sales, earning and investments Sales and exchange effects Net sales for the Group's second quarter increased by 36 percent to SEK 184 million (135), compared to the corresponding period last year. CellaVision invoices most of the sales in Euros and US dollars, which means that exchange rate fluctuations have an impact on the company's sales and earnings. Adjusted for positive currency effects of 8 percent, sales increased organically by 28 percent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021. Net sales for the Group amounted to SEK 346 million (269) for the six-month period. Adjusted for positive currency effects of 7 percent, sales increased organically by 21 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Gross profit and gross margin Gross profit increased by 33 percent to SEK 125 million (94) during the second quarter, corresponding to a gross margin of 68 percent (69). For the six-month period the gross profit increased to SEK 240 million (187), corresponding to a gross margin of 69 percent (69). The gross margin is mainly affected by purchase prices related to material and components, the product mix, depreciation of capitalized development expenses and currency effects. Despite a favorable currency development, the gross margin was slightly lower than the corresponding period last year. The decrease is mainly explained by one-timewrite-downs of inventories and increased purchase prices for certain components. Depreciation of capitalized development expenses amounted to SEK 2 million (2) for the second quarter of the year and to SEK 4 million (4) for the six-month period which was on par with the corresponding period last year. Operating expenses Operating expenses increased by 32 percent to SEK 72 million during the second quarter. A large part of the increase compared to the corresponding quarter last year is related to increased activities in marketing and product development. The increase in operating expenses is most pronounced in research and development and is in line with CellaVision's long-term product development strategy. For the six-month period the operating expenses increased by 26 percent to SEK 138 million (109). EBITDA and EBITDA margin EBITDA increased by 31 percent to SEK 61 million (47) during the second quarter, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 33 percent (35). The slightly lower EBITDA margin for the period is related to reduced gross margin. For the six-month period EBITDA amounted to SEK 121 million (93), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 35 percent (35). Net financial items The Group's interest-bearing liabilities in the form of bank loans amounted to SEK 78 million (113). Interest expenses from bank loans amounted to SEK 0.3 million (0.3). In addition to interest expense from bank loans, net financial income is attributable to foreign exchange gain/loss on acquisition loans in Euro and interest on leasing liability in accordance with IFRS 16. PAGE 3 CellaVision Interim Report January-June 2022 For the six-month period interest expenses from bank loans amounted to SEK 0.6 million (0.6) which was on par with the corresponding period last year. Investments The Group continuously capitalizes expenses for product development. Capitalized development costs increased during the quarter to SEK 11 million (9). The quarter's total research and development costs, before capitalization, increased to SEK 32 million (24). Capitalized development costs for the six- month period to SEK 21 million (18). For the six-month period, total research and development costs, before capitalization, increased to SEK 60 million (48). Most of the capitalized expenses are related to development of instruments and software applications. Cash flow The Group's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 110 million (91). The cash flow effect from change in working capital amounted to SEK -14 million (-7) for the quarter, mainly explained by a decrease in operating liabilities and increased safety stock. The Group cash flow from operating activities was on par with the corresponding period last year, which for the quarter amounted to SEK 40 million (39). For the six-month period, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 78 million (65). For the second quarter, the cash flow from investment activities amounted to SEK -19 million (-44) and is mainly related to investment in research and development, as well as expansion of production capacity in France. The comparative figures from the period of the previous year, include acquisitions of exclusive rights to patent portfolio of SEK -31 million. For the six-month period, the cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -32 million (-57). For the second quarter, the cash flow from financing activities amounted to -58(-15) and has been affected by amortization of loans by SEK -7 million (-10) and dividends to shareholders of SEK -48 million (-18). For the six-month period, the cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK -68 million (-20). The Group's total cash flow for the quarter amounted to SEK -36 million (-20) and for the six-month period amounted to SEK -21 million (-12). Sales per quarter and rolling 12 months 200 180 160 140 SEK 120 Sales,M 100 80 60 40 20 0 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Sales quarterly Sales rolling 12 months EBITDA per quarter and EBITDA margin rolling 12 months 700 70 40% 600 60 35% EBITDA margin,r olling 12 months 500 Sales rolling1 2m onths 50 30% EBITDA,M SEK 400 40 25% 300 20% 30 15% 200 20 10% 100 10 5% 0 0 0% Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EBITDA quarterly EBITDA margin rolling 12 months PAGE 4 CellaVision Interim Report January-June 2022 Development in the geographical markets Americas: SEK 73 million (48) In the Americas, sales grew by 52 percent to SEK 73 million (48) compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021. Following a long period with widespread COVID-19 restrictions, normalized market conditions are especially visible in the main markets, the US and Canada. The situation in some of the company's smaller markets such as Brazil is also improving, though the situation in Mexico remains more challenging. The positive sales development was driven by an increase in instrument sales of SEK 18 million, compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Sales of CellaVision DC-1 including some stockbuilding, increased significantly compared to 2021, which to some extent is the result of improving market conditions. The lifting has also put trade shows, events, and face-to-face meetings back on the agenda, enabling closer contact to the company's distribution partners and new and existing cus- tomers. EMEA: SEK 83 million (58) In EMEA, sales increased by 43 percent and thereby surpassed the best-ever sales in the first quarter of 2021. The increase saw sales rise to SEK 83 million (58) explained by a 58 percent rise in instrument sales and a 12 percent increase in reagent sales. Instrument sales were strong, and the second quarter finished as the best quarter to date in the EMEA region for large instru- ments. A positive trend was also seen in software sales, driven by Remote Review and CellaVision® Advanced RBC Application. The sales numbers reflect a more positive market climate across the region. Opportunities for face-to-face customer and distributor interactions such as exhibitions, user workshops and other meetings have also returned in a range of countries in the region, signaling a positive trajectory towards full recovery. APAC: SEK 28 million (30) In APAC, sales declined by 6 percent in the second quarter to SEK 28 million (30) compared to a relatively strong corresponding quarter in 2021. This is mainly due to extensive restrictions still in place in the key markets, China and Japan. Although significant orders have been shipped to China in the quarter, Shanghai and Beijing have suffered from strict lockdowns for many months, which reduced the number of customer visits to promote and install CellaVision products. In addition, major congresses and events were cancelled or hosted online, which further affected opportunities for customer interactions. However, with pandemic restrictions easing in India and Southeast Asia, there are renewed opportunities to travel and increase activities in the field. Net sales per region, MSEK Apr-Jun Apr-Jun Growth Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Full year (MSEK) 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 2021 Americas 73 48 52% 155 89 210 EMEA 83 58 43% 145 126 252 APAC 28 30 -6% 46 54 103 Total 184 135 36% 346 269 566 PAGE 5

