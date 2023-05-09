CellaVision : Minutes incl. attachments

N.B. The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail. Protokoll fört vid årsstämma i CellaVision AB (publ), org. nr 556500-0998 ("Bolaget") den 5 maj 2023 kl. 15.00, i Bolagets lokaler på Mobilvägen 12 i Lund. Minutes kept at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") in CellaVision AB (publ), reg. no. 556500-0998 (the "Company") held on 5 May 2023 at 15.00 CEST, in the Company's premises at Mobilvägen 12, Lund. §1 Årsstämman öppnades av advokat Anton Walfridsson vid Fredersen Advokatbyrå på uppdrag av styrelsen. The AGM was opened by the lawyer Anton Walfridsson at Fredersen Advokatbyrå by instructions from the Board of Directors. § 2 Valberedningen föreslog att Anton Walfridsson skulle väljas till stämmoordförande. The Nomination committee proposed that Anton Walfridsson was to be elected Chairman of the AGM. Stämman beslutade enligt valberedningens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Nomination committee's proposal. Det antecknades att det uppdragits åt Louise Kjellberg vid Fredersen Advokatbyrå att föra protokollet. It was noted that Louise Kjellberg at Fredersen Advokatbyrå was instructed to take minutes at the AGM. Kallelsen till årsstämman bifogas som Bilaga 1. The notice convening the AGM is attached as Appendix 1. § 3 Bilagd förteckning, Bilaga 2, över närvarande aktieägare, företrädare, biträden och ombud för aktieägare upprättades. The attached list, Appendix 2, of present shareholders, representatives, advisors, and proxies for shareholders was established. Förteckningen godkändes som röstlängd vid stämman. It was resolved to approve the list as the voting list for the AGM. Beslutades att godkänna att närvarande personer som inte var upptagna i röstlängden fick delta som åhörare. It was resolved to approve that attending persons who were not represented in the voting register, were welcome to attend the AGM as guests. § 4 Styrelsen föreslog dagordning för stämman enligt förslag i kallelsen, Bilaga 1. The Board of Directors proposed the agenda for the AGM in accordance with the proposal in the notice convening the AGM, Appendix 1. Stämman beslutade enligt styrelsens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal.

§ 5 Annika Boström utsågs att, jämte stämmoordföranden, justera protokollet. Annika Boström was appointed to adjust the minutes together with the Chairman of the AGM. § 6 Det konstaterades att årsstämman var i behörig ordning sammankallad. It was established that the AGM had been duly convened. § 7 Bolagets verkställande direktör Simon Østergaard höll ett anförande om Bolagets verksamhet under räkenskapsåret 2022. Därefter bereddes aktieägarna tillfälle att ställa frågor till ledningen. The Company's CEO Simon Østergaard addressed the AGM on the Company's operations during the financial year 2022. Thereafter, the shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions to the Company management. § 8 Årsredovisningen, revisionsberättelsen, koncernredovisningen samt koncernrevisionsberättelsen för räkenskapsåret 2022 framlades. I samband därmed lämnades en redogörelse för revisionsarbetet och revisionsberättelsen föredrogs i huvuddrag. The annual report and the auditor's report as well as the group report and the auditor's report for the group for the financial year 2022 were presented to the AGM. In connection, the auditing work was accounted for and the main content of the auditor's report for the financial year 2022 was presented. § 9 Stämman fastställde resultaträkningen och balansräkningen samt koncernresultaträkningen och koncernbalansräkningen för räkenskapsåret 2022. Det antecknades att revisorn tillstyrkt att handlingarna fastställs. The AGM adopted the profit and loss account and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2022. It was noted that the auditor had approved that the documents was adopted. § 10 Frågan om disposition av Bolagets resultat upptogs till behandling. The question of allocation of the Company's profits was addressed. Styrelsen hade föreslagit att till årsstämman förfogande stående medel enligt den fastställda balansräkningen disponeras så att utdelning sker med 2,25 kronor per aktie med avstämningsdag den 9 maj 2023, medan återstående till årsstämman förfogande medel balanseras i ny räkning. The Board of Directors had proposed that the earnings at the disposal of the AGM according to the adopted balance sheet shall be distributed as follows: a dividend is to be paid to the shareholders with SEK 2.25 per share with record date on 9 May 2023 and that the remainder is to be carried forward as retained earnings. Det antecknades att revisorn tillstyrkt förslaget. It was noted that the auditor had approved of the proposal. Stämman beslutade enligt styrelsens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal.

§ 11 Frågan om ansvarsfrihet för styrelseledamöterna och verkställande direktören för räkenskapsåret 2022 upptogs till behandling. Det antecknades att revisorn tillstyrkt ansvarsfrihet. The question of discharge from liability for the Board members and the CEO for the financial year 2022 was addressed. It was noted that the auditor had approved of the discharge from liability. Stämman beslutade att bevilja styrelseledamöterna och verkställande direktören ansvarsfrihet för förvaltningen av Bolagets angelägenheter under räkenskapsåret 2022. It was resolved to discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability for the management of the Company's affairs during the financial year 2022. Det antecknades att berörda företrädare, i den mån de var upptagna i röstlängden, inte deltog i detta beslut såvitt avsåg dem själva. It was noted that the representatives concerned, to the extent they were included in the voting register, did not participate in this resolution as far as they were concerned. § 12 Valberedningen föreslog att antalet ordinarie styrelseledamöter ska vara fem, utan styrelsesuppleanter, samt att antalet revisorer ska vara en, utan revisorssuppleant. The Nomination committee proposed that the number of Board members shall be five, with no deputy Board members, and that the number of auditors shall be one, with no deputy auditor. Stämman beslutade enligt valberedningens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Nomination committee's proposal. § 13 Valberedningen föreslog att styrelsearvode ska utgå med 700 000 kronor till styrelsens ordförande och med 260 000 kronor vardera till övriga styrelseledamöter men att inget arvode ska utgå till ledamöter som är fast anställda i Bolaget; tilläggsarvode ska utgå med 100 000 kronor till ordföranden i styrelsens revisionsutskott och med 50 000 kronor till övriga ledamöter i styrelsens revisionsutskott, samt med 50 000 kronor till ordförande i styrelsens ersättningsutskott och med 25 000 kronor till övriga ledamöter i styrelsens ersättningsutskott, samt att arvode till revisor ska utgå enligt godkänd räkning. The Nomination committee proposed that remuneration to the Board shall be SEK 700,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 260,000 each to the other Board members, however, that no remuneration shall be paid to Board members who are employed by the Company, additional remuneration shall be paid with SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Board's Audit committee and SEK 50,000 to the other members of the Board's Audit committee, and SEK 50,000 to the Chairman of the Board's Remuneration committee and SEK 25,000 to the other members of the Board's Remuneration committee, and that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoicing. Stämman beslutade enligt valberedningens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Nomination committee's proposal. § 14 Valberedningen föreslog att omval sker av Mikael Worning, Christer Fåhraeus, Stefan Wolf och Ann- Charlotte Jarleryd, samt att nyval sker av Louise Armstrong-Denby till styrelseledamöter. Det noterades att Åsa Hedin avböjt omval. The Nomination committee proposed re-election of Mikael Worning, Christer Fåhraeus, Stefan Wolf and Ann-Charlotte Jarleryd, and new election of Louise Armstrong-Denby as Board members. It was noted that Åsa Hedin had declined re-election.

Stämman upplystes om de uppdrag de föreslagna styrelseledamöterna har i andra företag. The AGM was informed about the proposed Board members involvements in other companies. Stämman beslutade enligt valberedningens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. § 15 Valberedningen föreslog omval av Mikael Worning till styrelseordförande. The Nomination committee proposed re-election of Mikael Worning as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Stämman beslutade enligt valberedningens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Nomination committee's proposal. § 16 Valberedningen föreslog omval av revisionsbolaget KPMG AB. Det antecknades att den auktoriserade revisorn Jonas Nihlberg skulle fortsätta som huvudansvarig revisor. The Nomination committee proposed to re-elect the auditing company KPMG AB as auditor. It was noted that the authorized auditor Jonas Nihlberg should continue as principal auditor. Stämman beslutade enligt valberedningens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Nomination committee's proposal. § 17 Valberedningen föreslog att de principer för utseende av valberedning som antogs vid årsstämman 2020 även ska gälla inför årsstämman 2024. The Nomination committee proposed that the principles for the appointment of the Nomination committee adopted at the AGM 2020 shall continue to apply ahead of the AGM 2024. Stämman beslutade enligt valberedningens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Nomination committee's proposal. § 18 Styrelsen föreslog att ersättningsrapporten över ersättningar enligt 8 kap. 53 a § aktiebolagslagen, Bilaga 3,skulle godkännas. The Board of Directors proposed that the remuneration report pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act, Appendix 3,was to be approved. Stämman beslutade enligt styrelsens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal. § 19 Styrelsen föreslog att årsstämman skulle anta riktlinjer till ledande befattningshavare enligt Bilaga 4. The Board of Directors proposed that the AGM should adopt guidelines for remuneration to the senior management in accordance with Appendix 4. Stämman beslutade enligt styrelsens förslag. The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal.