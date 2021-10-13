CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR ELECTRICITY PROVISION IN ISRAEL - Form 6-K

CELLCOM ISRAEL ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION

Netanya, Israel - October 13, 2021 - Cellcom Israel Ltd. (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that following its previous report on Form 6-K, dated August 12, 2021, under chapter A section 11, regarding collaboration memorandum for electricity provision, on October 12, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive collaboration agreement with Meshek Energy - Renewable Energies Ltd. for the exclusive supply of electricity to private and business customers (who own smart electricity meters) and for the supply of related products and services, including in the fields of energy efficiency (the "Joint Venture"), which shall be valid until August 31, 2023, and be extended from time to time, in accordance with the parties' agreements. According to the agreement, the Joint Venture will be held, funded and managed equally by the parties, with the activities of the Joint Venture carried out through the parties while taking advantage of each party's relative advantage in its areas of expertise. The agreement includes customary provisions in agreements of this type, including in relation to the parties' presentations, dissolution of the Joint Venture, dispute settlement, etc.

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.





