Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cellcom Israel Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEL   IL0011015349

CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.

(CEL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR ELECTRICITY PROVISION IN ISRAEL - Form 6-K

10/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CELLCOM ISRAEL ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION
AGREEMENT FOR ELECTRICITY PROVISION IN ISRAEL

Netanya, Israel - October 13, 2021 - Cellcom Israel Ltd. (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that following its previous report on Form 6-K, dated August 12, 2021, under chapter A section 11, regarding collaboration memorandum for electricity provision, on October 12, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive collaboration agreement with Meshek Energy - Renewable Energies Ltd. for the exclusive supply of electricity to private and business customers (who own smart electricity meters) and for the supply of related products and services, including in the fields of energy efficiency (the "Joint Venture"), which shall be valid until August 31, 2023, and be extended from time to time, in accordance with the parties' agreements. According to the agreement, the Joint Venture will be held, funded and managed equally by the parties, with the activities of the Joint Venture carried out through the parties while taking advantage of each party's relative advantage in its areas of expertise. The agreement includes customary provisions in agreements of this type, including in relation to the parties' presentations, dissolution of the Joint Venture, dispute settlement, etc.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.

CELLCOM

Disclaimer

Cellcom Israel Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
06:12aCELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR ELECTRICITY PROVISION IN ISRAEL - F..
PU
06:12aCELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES UPDATE RE. XFONE's PURCHSAE UNDER INSOLVENCY PROCEDURES - Form ..
PU
10/07CELLCOM ISRAEL : English summary of Registrant's immediate report filed with the Israeli S..
PU
10/06CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES UPDATE RE. XFONE's PURCHSAE UNDER INSOLVENCY PROCEDURES (Form 6..
PU
09/27CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO UPDATE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH POTENTIAL BUYER OF X..
PU
09/07CELLCOM ISRAEL : English summary of Registrant's immediate report filed with the Israeli S..
PU
09/07CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES UPDATE RE. XFONE's PURCHASE UNDER INSOLVENCY PROCEUDURES (Form ..
PU
09/02CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES UPDATE RE. XFONE's PURCHASE UNDER INSOLVENCY PROCEUDURES (Form ..
PU
09/02CELLCOM ISRAEL : CELLCOMS ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION BY THE ISRAELI MINISTER OF COMMUNICA..
PU
09/01CELLCOM ISRAEL : ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO MODIFY SHARING AGREEMENT AND ADDITIONAL UPDATES (..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 857 M 575 M 575 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2 954
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cellcom Israel Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,38 ILS
Average target price 15,00 ILS
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Avi Gabbay Chief Executive Officer
Shai Meir Amsalem Chief Financial Officer
Doron Haim Cohen Chairman
Yaniv Koriat Chief Technology Officer
Victor Malka Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.-28.16%575
AT&T INC.-11.58%181 567
T-MOBILE US-13.77%145 114
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-22.30%94 359
KDDI CORPORATION19.73%72 569
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.53%57 239