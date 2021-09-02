Cellcom Israel : CELLCOMS ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION BY THE ISRAELI MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS RE. REFORM IN BROADCASTING FIELD (Form 6-K)

CELLCOMS ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION BY THE

Netanya, Israel - September 2, 2021 - Cellcom Israel Ltd. (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the 'Company') announced today that following its previous report in section 8 of its periodic report for the second quarter of 2021 filed on form 6-K on August 12, 2021, regarding the publication of the recommendations report of the Committee for Examination of Broadcasting Overarching Legislation ('the Committee'), on September 1, 2021, the Israeli Minister of Communications resolved to adopt the Committee's recommendations in principle subject to certain changes and adjustments without a material change in matters affecting the Company's activities. The Minister instructed to commence staff work to adopt the recommendations in primary legislation, secondary legislation and guidelines, while completing the treatment of certain issues in which the Committee did not complete the work, which will be brought to the Minister's resolution, so that the broadcasting market reform will be completed within a year at most.

