Cellcom Israel : CELLCOMS ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION BY THE ISRAELI MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS RE. REFORM IN BROADCASTING FIELD (Form 6-K)

    CEL   IL0011015349

CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.

(CEL)
Cellcom Israel : CELLCOMS ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION BY THE ISRAELI MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS RE. REFORM IN BROADCASTING FIELD

09/02/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
CELLCOMS ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION BY THE
ISRAELI MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS RE. REFORM IN
BROADCASTING FIELD

Netanya, Israel - September 2, 2021 - Cellcom Israel Ltd. (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the 'Company') announced today that following its previous report in section 8 of its periodic report for the second quarter of 2021 filed on form 6-K on August 12, 2021, regarding the publication of the recommendations report of the Committee for Examination of Broadcasting Overarching Legislation ('the Committee'), on September 1, 2021, the Israeli Minister of Communications resolved to adopt the Committee's recommendations in principle subject to certain changes and adjustments without a material change in matters affecting the Company's activities. The Minister instructed to commence staff work to adopt the recommendations in primary legislation, secondary legislation and guidelines, while completing the treatment of certain issues in which the Committee did not complete the work, which will be brought to the Minister's resolution, so that the broadcasting market reform will be completed within a year at most.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.

CELLCOM

Disclaimer

Cellcom Israel Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 17:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
