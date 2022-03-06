Log in
Cellcom Israel : CFO Appointment

03/06/2022 | 08:09am EST
English summary of Cellcom Israel Ltd.'s immediate report filed with the Israeli Securities Authority,

on March 2, 2022

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (hereinafter: the "Company") filed with the Israeli Securities Authority a report noting that on March 1, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Gadi Attias, as the Company's CFO, as of March 11, 2022.

Mr. Attias has served as CFO of Northern Birch Ltd since 2019. From 2012 to 2019 Mr. Attias served as CFO of Tikshoov Group and from 2014 to 2019 he served as director in various private companies held by Tikshoov Group. Mr. Attias holds a B.A. in accounting and economy from The Hebrew University in Jerusalem and he is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Shai Amsalem, the Company's CFO, will leave his position as CFO of the Company as of March 10, 2022.

Disclaimer

Cellcom Israel Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 13:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
